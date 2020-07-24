Rishi Patel The king of food industry turns traveller

Food industry, a wide and a vast market with a number of competitors is lead by one the leading business tycoon of the country. He is the master mind behind the food industry reaching the moons. He is none other than Rishi Patel.
Rishi Patel from Ahmedabad, Gujarat having a family background in the food industry joined the VNC Group of company. Having 4 years of experience as a management professional in the company, Rishi took the company to new heights.
With extremely innovative ideas he perfectly planned and executed the companies strategies and provided huge contribution in the welfare and target achievements of the company.
His name in the food business is renowned and well recognized. He is known for his sharp and accurate work and has a commendable name in the food industry.
This business tycoon other than working hard to make a big name has another will to travel the world. He thus took up travelling to different parts of the world, having such experiences one could only dream of.
A well exexuted plan of spreading the business across continents along with fulfilling travelling pleasure. Only can be expected by an exceptionally talented person and Rishi Patel surely turned out to be one of them. Never letting down his professional life he managed to handle both business and travel hand in hand.
A business magnate turned traveler surely would have fascinated stories, one would be eager to hear. He has achieved the target of blending business with travel pleasure. Rishi Patel in today's food business surely is a famous name and soon will be recognized for his travelling stories and adventures that he participated in all across the world. Rishi Patel puts a strong message ahead that if someone wants to achieve their goals, one can by not only working hard but working smart. He is a perfect example of an individual living a soulful life with no comprising on his dreams. Kudos to Rishi Patel for having extraordinary life story.