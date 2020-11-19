RISHI RAJ AGARWAL: THE WATER BOY OF INDIA

“Water is the most important aspect of life. Most of the natural freshwater sources are depleted or polluted due to unplanned exploitation by humans. Most of the major cities rely on rainfall as their primary source of water. Conventional measures are needed to be taken now or never” quotes Mr Rishi Raj Agrawal. “Water stress is one of the most important topics that no one is focusing. Day Zero is a day when the water taps shall run dry and people will line up to collect water.”
The Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up an initiative to map the aquifers.
NITI Aayog, in its report, warned that India was suffering from the worst water crisis in history and nearly 50 per cent of the Indian population are suffering from severe water stress. It further predicted that Delhi along with 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2030; nearly 40 per cent of the Indian population will have absolutely no access to drinking water by 2030, and 6 per cent of India’s GDP could be lost by 2050 due to water crisis.
Also, the National Green Tribunal observed that depletion of groundwater creates a crisis for drinking water. In the absence of inadequate surface water where there may be drought conditions, it also affects the flow in rivers and can also increase salinity in the soil.
According to the Central Water Commission, the country requires at most 3,000 billion cubic meters of water annually and receives about 4,000 billion cubic meters of rain. “However, too much water is wasted thanks to the inefficient and misuse of water, forcing the entire country to grapple with drought-like conditions even after receiving enough rainfall,” said Rishi Agarwalla
Cities like Bengaluru and Chennai are facing severe water scarcity even as India reaches out to groundwater for cultivation purposes. But, fewer rains, more drawing of groundwater and no replenishment make matters worse. Almost 48% of rainwater flows into the ocean.
The situation in Chennai has been bad after four of its main water reservoirs ran completely dry.
New Delhi receives a mind-boggling 600mm of rainfall every year. But, since no water harvesting happens, most of this goes waste. If Delhi harvests even 25% of this water, this could yield 170 billion litres sufficient to tide over a summer month. People are withdrawing the groundwater without any plan of replenishing cities like Delhi. There is no proper ban in the cities, legally and illegally. Strict measures should be implemented so that people do not deplete groundwater.
Almost 70% of India's water is potable, which means that it's already polluted by the groundwater contamination that can never be fixed.
