Rising Indie Artist Frizzell D’Souza sings her way into hearts at Protium Amp’d

Independent artist and songwriter Frizzell D’Souza leads the Protium Amp’d event on 20th January 2023 in Bengaluru. Frizzell started her singing career with unique renditions of songs on YouTube in 2018 and got into songwriting during the 2020 pandemic. Since 2018, the Bangalore-based artist has released five self-composed singles and garnered a collective audience of 55,000+ listeners across her social media platforms. Her song, ‘The Hills Know Of You,’ was featured in Rolling Stone’s 10 Best Indian EPs of 2022. She has also been featured as a ‘Spotify-Radar India’ artist.
Manu Srivastava, a keyboard artist based out of Bangalore, accompanied Frizzell during their live performance. He has been in the music scene since 2013 and is a part of a Bangalore-based psychedelic and electronic fusion band, Brainbow.
Frizzell D’Souza and Manu Srivastava performed 11 songs in Hindi and English, covering and paying homage to Indian indie musicians like The Local Train and Prateek Kuhad. The songs included some timeless classics from western music.
In addition, Frizzell leveraged the Protium Amp’d stage to perform four original compositions that showcased her songwriting talent. The duo interacted with the audience and indulged in storytelling through her compositions, making Protium employees groove to the melodious and heart-warming tunes.
Besides empowering millions of credit-seekers through the power of cutting-edge technology and smarter risk assessments, Protium, the leading Engineering-driven pan-India lending company in India, is also on a mission to fuel ambitions and create a positive impact in the lives of people across India. A creative extension of this mission is the Protium Amp’d initiative, a highly-curated and much-loved musical concert held at one of the Protium office campuses every month. “Protium Amp’d musical concerts bring our brand’s philosophy of ‘fueling ambition’ to life by giving rising Indie artists across India a platform to showcase their musical prowess and promote their songs,” said Jiby Mathew Antony, MD, Marketing and Growth.
The first Protium Amp concert was held in October 2022 and has since emerged as one of the most attractive and go-to platforms for Indian indie musicians. Raghu Dixit from the internationally renowned indie band, The Raghu Dixit Project, was the first artist to perform at Protium Amp’d. Various popular singers and songwriters have graced the event since, such as Mahima Dayal Mathur aka Bawari Basanti, Vasuda Sharma, Vibha Saraf, and Mary Ann Alexander, to name a few. “At Protium Amp’d, we look forward to providing a stage to emerging indie artists like Frizzell D’Souza. Her live performance and original compositions captured the essence of life, love, heartbreak, and so many other complex emotions. I hope to see more of her on mainstream music platforms in India and beyond,” Jiby added.
Protium Amp’d performances are live-streamed on Protium’s social media channels and viewed by lakhs of followers, giving upcoming artists much-needed exposure and a great platform to expand their circle of fans.
Protium Amp’d performances are available on YouTube and Instagram.