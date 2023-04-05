Ritesh Goyal: A Journey from Dreamer to Achiever

New Delhi (India), April 5: Ritesh Goyal, a small-town boy from Bhadra, Rajasthan, has defied the odds to achieve great success in life. Born in 1985, Ritesh struggled to speak a single word of English and attended a Hindi medium school. Despite these challenges, Ritesh dreamed of speaking English fluently and earning a maximum of Rs. 50,000 per month.
With a non-giving-up attitude and the support of his family, Ritesh completed his Executive General Management Program (EGMP) from IIM Bangalore in 2022. He started his first job in 2009 with a salary of just Rs. 9500 per month but went on to build a business of crores.
Ritesh's English language skills were weak, which made it difficult for him to get a job after completing his post-graduation. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, Ritesh never gave up on his dreams. He continued to work hard and was eventually able to start his own successful business. Ritesh is grateful for the support he received from his family, especially his parents and brothers, who helped him overcome financial and family obstacles.
Speaking about his journey, Ritesh said, "I come from a small town in Rajasthan, and my journey has been full of struggles. But I never gave up, and I never lost hope. With hard work and determination, I was able to achieve my dreams. I want to inspire other people from small towns to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals."
Ritesh's story is a testament to the fact that with hard work and perseverance, anyone can achieve success regardless of their background. His story is an inspiration to many and serves as a reminder that anything is possible if one is willing to work hard and never give up.
Brothers in life, partners in success: Ravi and Pradeep's inspiring contributions to Ritesh's journey
Ravi Aggarwal and Pradeep Khadria played significant roles in the life of their elder brother Ritesh Goyal. Ravi's contribution to the family was invaluable, as he worked tirelessly to fund his brother's educational aspirations. He took up a gruelling job in Manali and worked for 15 to 16 hours a day to earn enough money to fund Ritesh's pocket money. Ravi's dedication and hard work helped Ritesh to fulfil his dreams, which eventually led to the founding of Pathfinder and the revolutionary B-School.
On the other hand, Pradeep Khadria, the youngest of the three brothers, overcame his physical challenges due to polio and became an inspiration to Ritesh. Despite his disability, Pradeep never lost his courage and determination to succeed. Ritesh found motivation in his younger brother's indomitable spirit and was determined to achieve success in his own life.
Both Ravi and Pradeep played crucial roles in shaping Ritesh's life and career. They inspired him to pursue his dreams and work hard towards achieving them. Their contributions to Ritesh's life are a testament to the power of family and the strength of brotherhood.
Innovating, inspiring, and impacting lives - the Ritesh Goyal way
Ritesh Goyal, the MD of GIBS Business School, is a man who lives by the mantra of "Master of Dreams" or "MAD - Master of Associations & Dreams". He believes in carrying a Vision Diary with him at all times and loves to travel, meet new people, and explore new places.
In 2022, under Ritesh's leadership, GIBS Business School booked the highest revenue for the brand, proving his prowess as a leader and his vision for the future. He has been working diligently on the 4 Ps - PR, people, process, and progress, and has been successful in ranking GIBS on all top platforms like Outlook, Times of India, Business India, CSR, and Careers.
Ritesh is a man of many talents and interests. He has ventured into new domains like Digital IRE & Finishing School and Executive education. He has also had the opportunity to meet with many celebrities like Sharmila Tagore, Mrunal Thakur, Ramdev Baba, Kiran Rijiju, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Jackie Shroff, to name a few.
His dedication and hard work have earned him numerous awards and features in reputed publications like Outlook, Hindustan Times, Business World, and Times of India. He is also an Honorary Board of directors with 13 companies and institutions.
Ritesh has a team of 175 and aims to hire 200+ people in the next 500 days. He believes in the principle of H2H - Human to Human, Head-to-Head, and Heart to Heart. He does not believe in funding, only in finding opportunities. Ritesh inspires others to build themselves up by focusing on fitness, becoming a speaker and author, and sharing knowledge with the world while taking care of their families well.
His 1000 Days payment model ensures that people are not unhappy with their current income. He also believes that the biggest weakness is not discussing one's weaknesses, and he is constantly working to improve himself and his organization.
From Humble Beginnings to Bold Achievements: The Inspiring Corporate Journey of the Goyal Brothers.
The journey of the Goyal brothers has been one of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. They started with a small coaching center and turned it into a leading education institute in India. The establishment of Pathfinder was the beginning of their success story. It helped them overcome their financial constraints and enabled them to make a mark in the education sector.
With the success of Pathfinder, the brothers ventured into the business of higher education and founded GIBS. This venture was not without its challenges, but the brothers faced them with grit and determination. They turned every obstacle into an opportunity and established a world-class B-school in India.
The pandemic was another major setback for the brothers, but they turned it into an opportunity by embracing technology and pivoting their teaching methods to online and hybrid models. This enabled them to reach out to a larger student population and provided them with a competitive edge in the education sector.
Today, GIBS is recognized as one of the leading B-schools in India, and the Goyal brothers are not resting on their laurels. They have ambitious plans for the future, including building a new campus with state-of-the-art facilities and writing an autobiography to share their inspirational journey with the world.
The corporate journey of the Goyal brothers is an inspiring story of resilience, determination, and hard work. Their success has been built on their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the business world.
9 Important Messages by Ritesh Goyal
- “Start before you are ready to Start.”
- “Never say I don’t know where to start.”
- “The first step is to figure out the first step.”
- “Done is better than perfect.”
- “Develop Thick Skin”
- “Shut up and Listen”
- “EGO is Enemy”
- “Give importance to Process over people.”
- “ROI -Return on Intentions”
Discover exceptional ventures with the Goyal Brothers
With their relentless hard work and commitment to excellence, the Goyal Brothers have established a remarkable track record of success. Their entrepreneurial journey includes 8 ventures, including the Global Institute of Business Studies, GIBS Business School, and Goyal Educational Trust. Their dedication to innovation and quality has helped them establish a formidable presence in the education and business sectors. The Goyal Brothers continue to inspire and lead, demonstrating their passion for creating value and driving growth in their ventures.