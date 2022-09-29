Rivalling Industry Big Players Solana And Cronos Is The Dominant Runfy Token

When the cryptocurrency “Bitcoin" first debuted in 2009, it was barely priced over zero, and nobody thought it a wise investment. The prices increased quickly over the next two years, reaching Us Dollar parity for the first time in 2011.
By the end of 2013, the price of Bitcoin was $1100. People who previously believed it was a scam and that the prices would never rise to that level began to see it as the most fantastic thing and invested in it. In 2017, the cost of one Bitcoin was $20,000.
It took time and multiple corrections to reach the value; however, because of high demand, the price rose significantly, exceeding everyone’s expectations. Additionally, Bitcoin has surpassed the $50,000 threshold, demonstrating its immense potential. Is it possible to make significant progress quickly? It was only a dream a few years ago, but now it is a reality that must be researched to get an advantage.
Let's see how the three crypto coins above help to fatten users' portfolios, just like the Bitcoin token.
The New And Exciting Token — Runfy (RUNF)
Runfy (RUNF) is the first health and wellness cryptocurrency token that rewards users for being healthy and reducing weight. The framework for Runfy's long-term success is established by the Runfy token (RUNF). Gaining fitness and earning cryptocurrency are simple tasks with the Runfy (RUNF) ecosystem.
Purchasing a place in the Runfy ecosystem (RUNF) is similar to signing up for a gym membership that rewards users for reaching their fitness goals. Additionally, the ecosystem offers different incentive systems based on users' fitness objectives. The Runfy (RUNF) app will measure the users' fitness progress and pay them in cryptocurrencies based on how far they walk daily.
Each buyer of Runfy Token (RUNF) will have access to fitness guidelines, and as they apply the daily fitness guidelines and use the daily fitness advice to drop weight and stay in shape, they will receive rewards.
The Incredibly Fast Blockchain – Solana (SOL)
The ninth-ranked cryptocurrency Solana (SOL), with a coin market capitalization of $12.51 billion, is already well-known. Many cryptocurrency analysts view Solana (SOL) as a long-term investment due to its distinct decentralized blockchain, which enables the development of significant smart contracts.
Major developers are adopting the Solana (SOL) blockchain for their decentralized projects and contracts, which puts it in fierce competition with Ethereum (ETH). Some are switching away from the pricey Ethereum (ETH) network, which can support approximately 16,500 transactions per second with negligible costs; Solana (SOL) might quickly establish itself as a vast network for decentralized contracts.
What About Cronos (CRO)?
A smart chain that complies with DefI is Cronos (CRO). Cronos (CRO) is the first interoperable blockchain network with Ethereum. The DeFi, GameFi, and larger Web3 user communities are expected to experience tremendous growth thanks to Cronos (CRO), an open-source, permission-free Layer 1 chain.
CRO has a scarcity issue because there are currently thirty billion of them. Over twenty-five billion of them, the vast majority are in use. The remaining supply has been reserved for allocating stake rewards and fostering ecosystem development.
Runfy (RUNF)
Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/
Website: http://runfytoken.io/