RJD Youth Leader Md. Mahtab Alam distributes masks and hand sanitizers in Siwar district of Bihar

Md. Mahtab Alam of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) has distributed masks and hand sanitizers to the needy people of Siwan district in Bihar. He also organized a sanitization programme in many parts of the district as a measure to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. When there was a shortage of oxygen cylinders, medicines and hospital beds in April and May this year, Md. Mahtab worked at a ground level to ensure that Covid-19 patients get the required medicines and health treatment on time.
While performing the selfless humanitarian work amid the pandemic, he also tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the reports came out, he quarantined himself and took proper treatment. As he has fully recovered now, he has gotten back to make his contributions in the nation’s fight against Covid-19.
Last year too, Md. Mahtab Alam had arranged for the transportation of thousands of migrants who were stuck in Gujarat and Telangana during the nationwide lockdown. He also arranged the food kits for poor people who couldn’t afford two square meals a day during the lockdown.
The youth leader of RJD has emerged out to be a messiah for the common people of Bihar, the needs of whom were otherwise ignored during the pandemic. Md Mahtab Alam criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country as a result of mass gatherings in the name of election rallies. He feels that the central government has failed to manage the pandemic and the common man has suffered the most, in terms of lives and money. Md. Mahtab also raised the issue of rising rate of unemployment in his home state Bihar amid the pandemic.