R.K. International Group's CEO Rohit Khosla's Leadership Has Profited The Company In Many Ways

Rohit Khosla has always been a dreamer and with his efforts, he became an achiever. From his college days, Khosla knew that the only path to success is hard work and determination. So to make a place for himself in the vast world of business, he left no stone unturned and trained himself in every way possible.
Talking about his education, Rohit Khosla is a Commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce. He earned his MBA in Entrepreneurship at Oxford University in the UK with full scholarship. He was one of the youngest outstanding students in his batch.
Today, Rohit Khosla is the CEO of R.K. International Group in Delhi. Started in 1978, it is one of Asia's most prominent recruitment/HR consultancy companies, serving in over 40 countries. The holding company has more than 500,000 people deployed overseas to date. As a top business conglomerate and one of the brightest minds running the business, Khosla has brought lots of progressive changes, better productivity and profits under his leadership. In addition, he further strengthened his company's equation with their top clients and team members.
In no time, R.K. International Group started expanding and venturing into different areas. Today, Rohit Khosla's business also manages New Delhi Medical Centre & Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd. and R.K. International Skill Development Centres. New Delhi Medical Centre & Gulf Medical Centre are approved for COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination all across Delhi and NCR. In addition, these medical centres are empanelled with 39 Embassies of various countries.
Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd. is a leading export-import house catering to the African subcontinent, whereas Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd. is an IATA and TAFI approved travel agency with personalised portals from the past three decades. They also own branches of HDFC Foreign Exchange Bank. Rohit Khosla's company also has a construction and real estate business in Delhi-NCR, and they own and operate shopping malls, theatres and co-working spaces. They also run an oil trading business in the Middle East and North Africa.
When one looks at the progress made by R.K. International Group since Rohit Khosla got appointed as the CEO, they may think he has achieved all his business goals. But Khosla is ambitious and wants to step into every possible field and help his company, as well as people, grow in the process. He believes that this is just the beginning for him, and he wants to bring every venture he runs at the global level soon.