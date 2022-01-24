RMZ Spire: Creating functional spaces that disrupt the Hyderabad real estate industry

January 22: Today, the expectations of employees returning to a physical office have evolved considerably. To address these issues, organisations across the globe are redefining workspaces to ensure their communities feel confident and safe.
Built on 5 acres and with a capacity of 15,000 community members, RMZ Spire targeted at being WELL certified, has a revolutionary design that promotes high functionality, better collaboration, and most importantly, good health and well-being. RMZ Spire is one of those office spaces that are characterized by futuristic designs and environment friendly spaces. RMZSpire focuses on the seven core areas: air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind.
To provide a more employee-centric experience, amenities like convenience retail stores, salons, medical clinics, and pharmacies form a big part of the space. The dynamic and vibrant social lobby offers a unique culinary experience with a wide variety of F & B options. RMZ Spire also serves as a centre for art and culture, with its unique art gallery and art walks, a fully equipped gym, wellness pop-ups and curated events once the hustle and bustle of the workday is over. At Spire, there is something for everyone.