Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeries are highly reliable treatment options for recovering from Rectal Cancer

In India, the occurrence of colorectal cancer is increasing, while it is the third most common type of cancer globally. Colorectal cancer is a term that collectively refers to three types of cancers: colon, anus or rectum. But with early and effective screening, it is possible to decrease the fatalities arising from rectal cancer.
Dr Sandeep Nayak, one of the leading oncologists in India, states, 'Advanced surgeries and treatments have made it possible to treat and recover from rectal cancer along with major lifestyle changes.'
Rectal cancer refers to the cancer of the rectum, which is the rear end of the large intestine. The rectum begins at the colon and ends at the starting point of the anus. The symptoms of rectal cancer are similar to colon and anal cancer, but the treatment is different.
Surgery is the mainstay of rectal cancer. Rectal cancer surgeries are performed in Bangalore and other major cities. Surgeons perform rectal cancer surgeries through laparoscopy or robotic techniques.
The type of surgery depends upon the stage of cancer, size of the tumor, location and the patient's medical condition.
Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine expert and a pioneer in preventive healthcare, Luke Coutinho, states that several cases of rectal cancer are preventable. Most people think they are doomed by genetics and that cancer is inevitable if you have a family history. While genes play a role, it takes a faulty inner or outer environment to switch on bad genes. Only 1-2% of cancers are strongly genetic. The remaining are all lifestyle driven. And while it can be easy to blame pollution and carcinogens as probable causes of cancer, cancer is multifactorial. Each of us is breathing in the same air and drinking the same water, but not everyone has cancer.
Rectal cancer surgeries include transanal endoscopic microsurgery, low anterior resection, abdominoperineal resection, and intersphincteric resection (ISR). Transanal endoscopic microsurgery is for patients unsuitable for major surgeries, as it helps remove small tumors located in the anus using a scope. The low anterior resection procedure involves the removal of the cancerous rectal area and connecting the remaining rectum with the colon. This helps the patient to pass bowels through the normal anus.
intersphincteric resection (ISR) is a highly advanced surgical technique to treat rectal cancer as it preserves the sphincter and restores bowel continuity. In addition, intersphincteric resection (ISR) and low anterior resection procedures eliminate the need for a permanent stoma (a bag that collects body waste) attached to the patient's body.
Abdominoperineal resection procedure is preferred for low rectal cancer in which the oncosurgeon removes the anus and attaches the colon's end to the abdomen. Unfortunately, patients undergoing abdominoperineal resection procedures must wear a stoma, a bag through which the body waste is collected. But as mentioned earlier, the intersphincteric resection (ISR) procedure overcomes the need for the permanent stoma. It is possible to avoid permanent stoma in more than 80% of the patients.
Research-based evidence states that preventing rectal cancer is impossible, but people can minimize its risk by adopting a healthier lifestyle and regular screening. Dr Sandeep Nayak emphasizes regular exercise, eating healthy meals at proper meal times, and cessation of tobacco and alcohol consumption can help prevent rectal cancer.