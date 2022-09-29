Robotic Assisted Angioplasty and Stenting at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

We at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad are not an exception when it comes to adopting technologies in improving quality of care. We were one of the pioneer medical centres in this part of the world to acquire IVUS, Rotablation, and one of the first to perform the TAVR procedure. So, it is no surprise that the department of Cardiology at Apollo Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad has established itself as one of the premier medical facilities serving the community not only in South and East India, but we treat patients from all the states of India and patients from various other countries as well.
After achieving clinical excellence in various procedures in Interventional cardiology, I and my team were thinking what next? I had an intuition that robots would play a key role in the future of Vascular Intervention. This feeling was based on the fact that Robotics had become a standard of care in certain complex surgeries.
I believe that a new era for interventional cardiologists has emerged. Interventional cardiologists have started to venture into treating overly complex coronary artery diseases which once were considered bastions of CVT surgeons. The advent of new techniques and technologies has further revolutionized PCIs in complex CAD. Technologies like intra-cardiac imaging, plaque modification devices like Rotablation and cutting balloons as well as thinner and safer DES and specialized guide wires have started to become a routine armamentarium in most cardiac Cath labs.
More complex cases are being managed demanding more precision; having to deal with more complex cases, the hours spent in the Cath labs have also increased which in turn has led to increased radiation exposure. With these two major challenges, the role of the vascular robot has been increasingly accepted in the field of interventional cardiology.
With all these events in the background, we finally decided to acquire a vascular robot from Corindus in our Cath lab in July 2022. It so happened that our installation was the first vascular robotic installation in South and East India and sixth in the country and first in both Telugu states.
My team and I quickly overcame the learning curve and in the first week itself. We successfully performed many semi-complex to complex PCI cases including 100% occluded LAD, bifurcation lesions, critical lesions at the ostium of the artery, in total 15 cases till date. In all these cases we fully utilized the benefits of the Robotic assistance and achieved the best possible outcome due to the sub-millimetre precision movement control enabled by the robot.
Future of the Robot and the Role of Apollo in advancing Robotic science:
The current Robot has five in-built automation that improves overall efficiency and speed. We have certain automation like Rotate on Retract (ROR), Wiggle, Spin, which are designed for efficient wire manipulation, Constant Speed is designed to precisely measure the lesion length and on the device side we have Dotter, which helps in efficiently crossing the tough fibrotic lesions. These automatic movements are built using machine learning (ML) and artificial learning (AL). The company is expected to introduce more automation in days to come that would make this machine more efficient than what it is today.
The next important development that is underway is in-build algorithms, which would guide Interventional Cardiologist on a strategy based on the angiographic images. This will help in reducing the learning curve among young cardiologists enabling them to perform PCI more efficiently.
The last but the most important milestone is the ability to perform tele-intervention. This will certainly enable access to the most experienced and skilful Interventional Cardiologists to manage certain complex cases.
We have been providing telemedicine facilities for many years and would surely explore the possibility of providing tele-intervention soon.
Hyderabad has always been the pioneer city in embracing advanced medical technologies. We are immensely proud that we have made our small effort in putting Apollo Hyderabad (18605001066) on the world map with the acquisition of this novel technology.