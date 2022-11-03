Rocketize, Decentraland, and Genopets Token Are The Best Wealth-Sustaining NFT Projects For Investors

The blockchain's innovative mission in the gaming industry is the sustainability of creative content valuation. The idea of keeping value on artworks and artifacts in the physical world is well grounded concerning item originality and security. The non-fungible token raised billions of dollars in revenue for the DeFi space, with enough saturation for investors' portfolios. There is retained capital both monetarily and in digital asset backup with proportionate relevancy to the force of equilibrium price and demand.
The relationship that exists between memeworld and the NFT ecosystem will continue as the best mechanism for investment portfolio development. With thousands of options on the table for investors in the next market bull run, the decision must be based on project backing and sustaining attributes. The conservation of value theory and its communication or promotional strategies are the key determinants for crypto investment in the memeworld. Rocketize (JATO) will top investors' watchlist alongside Decentraland (MANA) and Genopets tokens.
What is a Rocketize token?
The Rocketize token is a community-driven memecoin, built on the Binance smart chain to perform DeFi and NFT attributes. The brand control is managed by a European non-profit organization that creates an entry for decentralized finance projects into the corporate atmosphere. In making the meme work, team contribution to volunteering was geared toward the Rocketize token. There is a governance model promotion as high standards were put in place to support the Rocketize token guild on the decentralized autonomous organization.
The Atomic Nation formulates ROCKMint with the prospect of a Web3 dApp account for mints and NFT collectibles generation and storage. In affirming Rocketize's motto "IT CAN ONLY SHINE", several advertisement methods are in place to fulfill that. Some of such are listed below;
● Creating a social-media platform with global superstars' presence
● Fostering a charitable partnership with the organization alongside funding its productive research
● Establishing centralized trading platforms (CEXs) that facilitate spot and futures trading.
● Landing two phased NFT networks, namely The Galaxy and The Reactor with Rocketize Hybrid as DAO legal body.
● Developing the best borderless gaming community with a user-friendly interface that promotes intergalactic website games.
There are other missions like space exploration, NFT eCommerce agora, digital asset crowdfunding, and charity staking wallet that will also merit Rocketize token consideration.
Rocketize Token vs. Decentraland
After raising $24 million as their initial coin offering (ICO) at an event conducted in 2017, Decentraland launched their virtual reality project. Decentraland aids crypto users' that participate in its ecosystem to create, function, and monetize NFT items and applications. The efforts and imaginations, in the form of creativity, contributed by players determine their earning average.
The decentralized virtual world platform uses two utility tokens to administer the ecosystem. They are MANA and LAND, with the stated relativity that the ERC-20 token must be burned to acquire non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens. The MANA token is transactional in creative exchanges like avatars, wearables, and other items on the Decentraland marketplace.
Rocketize Token vs. Genopets
The similar features between Rocketize (JATO) and Genopets (GENE) pose a puzzle and a meme in the DeFi space. The play-to-earn economies are progressive, with players exploring the Genoverse evolution and Genopets battle arena. The in-game and governance tools, GENE, are used to craft marketable content and grant access to airdrops, as well as voice in-game design, and community decision-making. The other phase of Genopets is the move-to-earn that aids exploration and can be passively played but actively rewarding.
How to purchase Rocketize Token
The initial and already minted supply projected for launch is 1,000,000,000,000 JATO. The token will be available on Uniswap and PancakeSwaps dApps for early investors to verify and purchase. Following the initial distribution, 50% of the token total supply will be burned, and value will increase in effect due to the deflationary constraint on supply. Other digital asset wallets composed of ETH, BTC, and BSC are verified for users to transact for the JATO token.
Conclusion
Rocketize Token, Decentraland, and Genopets are explorable tokens without a fixed phase. The more players traveled for more mints, the higher the rational revenue for early investors.
