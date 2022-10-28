Rocketize Might Prove More Profitable Than Existing Coins Like Pancakeswap And Enjin Coin

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) creates the origin of wealth generation in Blockchain technology. However, several other channels and approaches have been taken by investors over the years. For example, the rise of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2014 proved that DEX is not the only way to make money as a crypto investor.
Hence, Dogecoin and other meme coins have demonstrated that a new coin like Rocketize (JATO) could create more income for investors than existing coins like Enjin Coin (ENJ) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized crypto exchange platform that facilitates the exchange of tokens for users. The platforms operate non-custodial, so all your funds will stay in your wallet. This platform allows users and investors to get a large percentage of their profit from exchanges and crypto trades.
Enjin Coin (ENJ) takes things to a new level with its GameFi assets. Rather than exchanges, users get to play games, build websites, and trade items on the platform. So, they leverage the use of NFTs to store and share value, which often proves more profitable than crypto trading.
Rocketize (JATO), on the other hand, is a meme token created as an open-source community project for users. The token would allow users to leverage its NFT projects and tokenomics to create massive wealth. Rocketize (JATO) will use its DeFi technology, charity endeavors, and brand identity to replace many meme coins on the crypto market.
Enjin Coin and PancakeSwap Investors Should Check Out What The Rocketize Trajectory Looks Like After Launch
Like all meme coins, Rocketize (JATO) is pretty inexpensive. So, users can buy as many tokens as they want during the presale stage. So after the 2-month vesting period, they can start liquidating their assets and making profits from their tokens.
Rocketize (JATO) has an impressive roadmap to its growth in the crypto market. The development team has created a realistic plan for the token's future once it's launched. One of the future features includes a visualized NFT platform that will mint two collectibles: The Galaxy and The Reactor.
The DAO- Rocketize Hybrid legal body and GameFi platform will also be launched for members. Furthermore, Rocketize (JATO) also seeks to launch satellites to space and create an NFT eCommerce agora where users can trade ROCKMint. The futuristic plans make the coin highly prospective and desired by savvy crypto investors.
How To Buy Rocketize Tokens
One smart way to make the most out of this presale run is to buy during different stages. For example, you can purchase during the first stage and get an 8% bonus or 7% and 4% in the second and third stages, respectively. You'll also be able to claim a $40 bonus when you refer your friend or colleague and spend up to $100 on their purchase.
Otherwise, you can get bonuses on multiple transactions you make with other crypto coins. That way, you get an unlimited bonus on all your deposits. For example, buying with crypto coins like ETH, BNB/BSC, USDT TRC-20, USDT ERC-20, BTC, SOL can reward you with 8%, 12%, 12%, 10%, 15%, 10%, respectively. Follow the below to register, set up your account, and become a Rocketize community member:
● To begin, visit the official Rocketize website, rocketize.io
● Enter Presale on the registration page.
● Enter your personal details such as Name, Email, etc.
● Enter purchase details, such as the cryptocurrency you want to deposit or the Fiat amount you'd wish to purchase.
● Check the Terms and Conditions agreement button.
● Click "Create Account" to finish your registration.
● Claim your token by logging into your account after the presale ends.
Conclusion
The crypto market is shifting towards innovative wealth generation models. Enjin Coin (ENJ) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are great investments. Still, savvy investors should also consider a prospective coin like Rocketize (JATO).
Rocketize Token (JATO)
Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy
Website: http://rocketize.io
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.