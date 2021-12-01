RockstarRican is Becoming Known More and More as a Musician

Meet the fast growing artist out of Virginia known as RockstarRican , a 25-year-old raised on the Southside of Richmond, VA to be exact. His musical journey started at the age of 21, music has always been a part of his life, and he grew up watchin his mom sing.
But, he never realized his true talent until when he and a couple of friends would hang out and just randomly search up beats on youtube and kick freestyles between car rides. That was the first time he showcased his talent. At that point, his friends would tell him that he should take music serious and see where it goes, and from there, he fell in love with music more and a seed was planted forever.
Please, Tell us your story from before the music, when did it all start?
RockstarRican: Hey, what’s good I go by the name RockstarRican. I am a 25-year-old Artist and my musical journey started at the age of 20, in Richmond, Virginia, southside to be exact.
Music has always been a part of my life, I used to rap in the shower and i also grew up watchin/hearing my mom sing and do talent shows, which eventually cause me to grow a bigger passion for music, my grandmother was a very great singler back in her prime also. but I never realized my true talent untill i was about 20 going on 21.
What were the struggles you faced trying to get your music out there in the beginning?
RockstarRican: Well, i fell in love with Music in my 5th Grade and a seed was planted ever since then. Knowing what to talk about in my music and what my Audience want to hear from me as an artist was really a challenge in the beginning as time goes on i came to understand them all.
What is the best part of doing what you’re doing and what’s the part you hate most?
RockstarRican: The best part is just being able to keep creating good music connecting with new fans & knowing that my fans are accepting what I’m saying so that’s a plus , there is nothing that I hate I just love what I do period.
