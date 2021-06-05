Rohandeep Singh's '100 Days in Heaven' will bring back Uttarakhand Tourism after corona

After Corona it's very difficult to bring back tourists to Uttarakhand. After Lockdown life is not as simple as it was before. For Uttarakhand tourism Rohandeep Singh is coming with it's '100 Days in Heaven' reality show. Shooting will start in Uttarakhand after lockdown. The Uttarakhand Government is helping in this project.
Kotdwar boy Rohandeep Singh Bisht's show was approved by former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. State government has a deal with Jumping Tomato Private Limited for Uttarakhand tourism development.
Rohandeep Singh is a film and TV producer. In his journey from Kotdwar to Mumbai, he has seen many ups and downs. He is a successful distributor in Bollywood, Hollywood and Marathi Cinema in India. Now Rohandeep Singh's production house Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is producing the TV reality show 100 Days in Heaven. Shooting of the first schedule is already done in Mumbai and 80% shoot will be completed in Uttarakhand's natural beauty. Rohandeep said that this adventurous show ‘100 days in heaven’ will be the first mountain adventure show of india. They are going to feature mountaineers from all around the world. It's a dream project of Avdhesh Bhatt. Business partner and mountaineer Avdhesh Bhatt gave the idea of this show. He is also working on two web Series tentative titles 'Nark' and 'Greed' for OTT. Casting is started and stories are approved.The shooting will be done in Uttarakhand. It's based on a true incident.
His native village is Chaur near Tadkeshwar Mahadev (Pauri Garhwal). His grandfather Paan Singh Bisht was the most educated and intelligent man of the village. His father Yudhvir singh Bisht and Mother Maheshwari Devi taught him the value of family and life. He had interest in cinema from childhood. After completing his schooling from kotdwar, he moved to Haryana for an Engineering course. He did mechanical engineering from JCD College of Engineering Sirsa. In 2015 his first novel ‘Still waiting for you' came and received a lot of love from readers. Now, he is also working on his second novel ‘Majnu Mastana’. Hopefully, it will be published in August 2021.
Rohandeep Singh Said that he wanted to try his luck in the film industry but his father was not happy with his decision. He never encouraged him for this. After completing his engineering he joined Endurance company (Bajaj Auto) in Pune. But after a short time he left from pune and came to Mumbai. There he started film distribution & exhibition business. In that time he faced ups and downs in business. It taught him great lessons of life and business.
He said that his company Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd did Khaap, Bamboo, Listen Amaya, Rajdhani Express, Shortcut Romeo, What the fish, Toilet: Ek prem katha, Death Wish, Godzilla 2, Notebook, Troy, Jumanji, Final Exit and many more projects. Marathi cinema content inspired him. He produced and distributed WhatsApp love, Dome, Miss u Miss, Berij Vajabaki, Miss U Miss, Peter and Oh my Ghost etc. marathi projects. Handling & associated Many top most exhibitors in india & overseas also.
As a producer and distributor he presented the film 'Thodi Thodi-si Manmaaniyan'. The Uttarakhand government made it tax free. TV serial 'Hitler Didi' is also co produced by him. His team is writing content for web-series, films and TV shows for youth and today's generation. According to Rohandeep he is going to announce much better films after the successful release of Marathi films 'Peter' and 'Oh My Ghost'.