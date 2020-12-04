Rohit Reddy - The Encyclopedia of Real Estate

“A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company, by the way, a counsellor, a multitude of counsellors.”
Rohit Reddy, the open book from Hyderabad has transformed the lives of millions of people with his strong vision and determination.
Mugging up facts, cramming like parrot and spitting them out for materialistic numbers is not a big deal, but absorbing the real essence
of knowledge and utilizing it practically serves as the master key for all locks of challenges.
And Reddy had the master key at Purdue University Lafayette, Indiana. Not only he gained technical knowledge here, but also gained a magnificent exposure of field here.
Unlike other people of his age, he has a unique mindset that is even incomparable to anyone. The champ has redefined the real estate industry by his very first project: Signature One.
Signature one is not only a project for him, but his passion that he served us with full enthusiasm and determination in form of colonial establishment. The project in itself is a heaven on earth with apartments at a top-notch luxurious services. Ranging from cafes and clubhouses to refill the energy bars, swimming pools and grounds for sports enthusiasts, the project is way ahead of the present time. It is an ultimate accumulation of all necessary elements of nature under a single roof.
If the world is a camera, Rohit Reddy with his another two projects Signature Estates and Signature Horizon has built a tripod to maintain things astonishingly.
Signature Estates is an amusing attraction to all greenophillic guys, as it has more than 400 m of long golf putting greens, where one can feel the true essence of real luxurious lifestyle. Another plus point of the project is, its proximity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which renders the project even the international customers.
With his tremendous projects, his name is rising day by day and soon the brand RR would be on the tongues of each and every individual.
Rohit is a man of principles, who never pushed down the new upcomers and always encouraged them by his moral support. He is ever ready to share his experiences and one can easily learn a lot of things from the hustler and check out the hustle, he had made to achieve success at such a young age. Reddy is an ultimate inspiration to all those who have a strong appetite of achieving something big, something unexpected and something out of the league.
