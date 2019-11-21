Ronee Dhingra is all set to produce an entire music album

"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing," these lines become an inspiration for Ronee Dhingra, who in a very short span of time meets his footsteps with few of the top producers in the entertainment industry.
A B-Tech degree holder in the IT (Information Technology) stream, Dhingra feels that one should give his mind and heart to get success and he follows the same in his routine life. From producer, director to celebrity management, Ronee has proved his worth and versatility in the industry.
He has worked with the major Music labels including T Series. Ronee Dhingra is known for producing few of the noted projects in the entertainment industry. To his credit go Punjabi songs like '3 Saal' and 'Standard High'. The songs became a rage on the social mediums and received much accolade.
Few other music videos are in the pipeline that will come under the music label T Series. He was not only the producer but he directed the much liked song 'Standard High' and it was a major hit in the Punjabi music industry. Song remained on top charts for several weeks and was on the lips of music lovers. Not only this, his songs have a great following among the music lovers and it garners humongous response on Video sharing platform YouTube.
He is in talks with several stars and music directors as he is planning to produce a complete music album very soon.
Apart from his interest in the music world, Ronee Dhingra also is a successful entrepreneur. He has his own company ‘Futureworx Entertainment’. His firm also is into celebrity management and it handles various PR works of renowned stars from the Punjabi and Bollywood industry. His firm is well known for grooming a celebrity and finding him a place in the list of ‘stars’.
Ronee is also into hospitality business and he runs a chain of restaurants and lounges in the Indian capital city New Delhi. His restaurants are best in class and are well known for serving the mouthwatering Indian delicacies. His restaurants are at very posh areas in the capital city. And if you are a night life lover, Ronee also has few lounges to give you an amazing experience. His lounges have a great blend of great music, dance and food of course.
As Ronee himself is a music lover, anyone visiting his restaurants and lounges get an incredible touch of music and dance and it adds the excitement even more.
Ronee is a fun loving guy and he has a great fan following on social mediums. His Instagram account has thousands of followers and has great engagement too. What good thing about Ronee is that he never fails to take time out from his extremely busy schedule for his fans and friends.
His life truly is an inspiration for budding music lovers and businessmen. Despite having his engagements in so many things, he still loves to be grounded and that makes him a ‘man of honour’.