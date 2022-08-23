A national sports star heralding a business enterprise And three time National Medal holder, six times state champion and two time Bharat Kesari winner, Rounak Gulia is a Gurgaon based professional wrestler who is a perfect example of the shining laurels one can bring about despite a life marked by onerous challenges and sequestered hardship.
The remarkable achievements are testament to the unbridled scope of human potential beyond the confines of talent and relentless support from family, especially her husband and in laws. After making much headway into the sports arena, Rounak turned her attention to the lack of nutrition available for sportspersons in India. Through her fan following, Rounak incepted Rapid Nutrition, a novel enterprise aimed at creating more awareness and help athletes get the right nutrition.
Raised by her uncle and aunt after her parents' demise, Rounak achieved much support from her sports teacher and subsequently embarked on a long journey towards national glory and sports fame.