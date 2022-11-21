Ruhani Puri, Makeup artist from Amritsar proves herself as an industry game changer

Ruhani Puri is a renowned makeup artist of India who has motivated many fresh talents to embrace the thrilling realm of beauty, is also a mentor, trainer and content creator. Her name itself is a big brand now in the cosmetic industry which she earned via her wealth of knowledge, skills and talent.
Born and brought up in Amritsar, Ruhani's outstanding talent has taken her name beyond the borders of the country. She is now a global figure recognized as a whiz in professional makeup, mentorship and content creation.
Inception of Puri’s journey as a businesswoman happened when she formed her own studio and academy in Amritsar. She instructs many young girls in her studio who aspire to make big inroads in the makeup industry.
She is a belligerent lady who knows how to turn her dreams into reality. Her confidence is a gift from her Guruji who has instilled self-belief in her. She never misses a chance to learn new skills as she believes that not going with the trend may transform a person into a piece of needle in a haystack.
Ruhani received her diploma certificate in Fashion makeup studies from Pearl Academy of Fashion trained under Sukhi Sanghera. While gaining work experience at MAC brand,Delhi , she had the luck of receiving wonderful training sessions from India’s makeup guru, Mickey Contractor.
The makeup artist has partnered with many well known actresses, singers and influencers in her long professional life. She takes good care of her customers and ensures her clients appear like stars every time they sit on the makeup chair.
With a craving for learning and embracing new skills, Ruhani Puri is doing a wonderful job worldwide making India proud with her remarkable makeup and grooming expertise and also helping many others to enter and foster the exciting and glamor world of beauty.
