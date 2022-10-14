Runfy, Cardano, and Wrapped Bitcoin: Three Cryptocurrencies Rallying for a Price Boom

The crypto crash comes with its demerits. Hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars worth of cash, have gone down the drain. And that's just the tip of the iceberg; many have lost faith in the market, and many people looking to begin their crypto journey were discouraged.
Nonetheless, in every bad situation, there's always light at the end of the tunnel. And with Cardano (ADA) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) growing in value recently, that light seems to be drawing much closer. Runfy (RUNF) is a new cryptocurrency project that aims to join their ranks, so let's talk about these tokens and what they hold for users.
Runfy (RUNF) - The Fitness Cryptocurrency
Runfy is a new cryptocurrency project aiming to provide earning opportunities for people looking to reach specific fitness goals. By rewarding users with its native token RUNF when they progress in their physical fitness journey, Runfy hopes to help people stay in shape and divulge in decentralized finance.
Runfy (RUNFY) is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which utilizes the modern proof-of-stake mechanism that's much faster than the method traditional blockchains use. It's compatible with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and can interact with it smoothly. Also, Runfy will be powered by its native token, RUNF.
Its developers identified obesity as one of the prevailing problems in the world. Fostered by the movement restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, poor fitness conditions soared to the roof. With gyms out of access, more and more people became unhealthily overweight. And despite global lockdowns waning, many people still struggle with health problems relating to obesity.
Since money is one of the greatest motivators, Runfy (RUNF) provides a way for people to be motivated to work out. By creating a system where its native cryptocurrency, RUNF, can be mined by reaching fitness goals, Runfy hopes to help millions of people keep in shape.
It also provides staking and opportunities for traditional crypto traders who don't want to mine the token. They can perform staking operations and yield farming with the RUNF token. When it launches, RUNF will be available on several decentralized exchanges and cross-chain compatible.
Runfy (RUNF) shows a lot of potential to grow in value when it's launched due to its innovative features. So, buying this coin as soon as it enters presale may be a great way to secure future returns.
Analysts Predict Cardano's (ADA) Rise
Cardano (ADA) is a new-gen blockchain that seeks to rechannel decentralized finance resources from shady structures to individuals properly. It's also one of the first blockchain networks to use the proof-of-stake mechanism successfully. Cardano (ADA) is powered by its native cryptocurrency token, $ADA.
The crypto crash hit Cardano (ADA) quite hard, taking it from an all-time high of over $3 in September 2021 to $0.47 just a year later. But the coin has seen much worse times this year and has been on a price hike for a while now. So, buying this coin now in anticipation of the double-fold increase analysts predict to occur by the end of the year may just provide the boost your portfolio needs.
Be on the lookout for Tokenized Cryptos like Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)
Wrapped Bitcoin is the popular tokenized version of the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). It's an ERC-20-compliant token that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Sharing a similar price with Bitcoin (BTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is one of the most traded tokens in the DeFi space.
Like Bitcoin, Wrapped Bitcoin saw a significant price drop due to the crypto dip. But it's been growing in value since then and may just peak again by next year. Holding this token in the long term may be one of your best decisions.
RUNF, ADA, and WBTC are three tokens rallying for massive price gains beyond the bear market. So, buying and holding these coins now may just provide you with the rewards of diligent and timely patience in the DeFi space.
Runfy (RUNF)
Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/
Website: http://runfytoken.io/