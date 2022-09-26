Rush to Invest in Big Eyes (BIG) Presale as the coin Value Increases 100X; Ethereum (ETH) Merges to form Beacon Chain while Osmosis launches $CDT Tokens

If you are willing to accept the fact that investing in cryptocurrency is a high-risk bet that could pay off but that there is also a substantial potential that you could lose all your money, then it may be a good investment for you to make.
The prices of cryptocurrency assets have experienced meteoric increases in the past. Hence, if you are considering investing in cryptocurrency assets, you must do so with your eyes wide open.
In this article, we will analyse some of the trending cryptocurrencies available in the cryptocurrency market, such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Osmosis (OSMO).
Big Eyes: A community-based meme coin takes over the crypto market
Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin and decentralised finance (DeFi) Token to make it easier to trade and exchange digital assets. It is a coin made by a group of people who have promised to protect the oceans from overfishing and pollution.
BIG Token is the cryptocurrency that is built into the platform. Users take part in the decision-making process by doing things like buying NFTs, Token distribution, and tax-free Token trades, which are all long-term contributions.
The platform wants to be one of the top ten NFT providers so that it can offer NFTs that no one else does. By doing different things in the Big Eyes ecosystem, people who own Tokens can make passive income. Its services for exchanging Tokens are not taxed. The platform lets you trade Tokens without having to pay taxes. According to reports from the company, the presale was one of the most successful in the crypto industry. The pre-sale brought in $2 million, and there are no signs that it will slow down.
Analysts in the crypto industry say that the coin's value will rise exponentially before the end of its second pre-sale. Those who want to invest can buy Tokens using a trust wallet app or a MetaMask wallet. Once the presale is over, the coins are automatically sent to the user's wallet.
It is estimated that there are around $200 billion coins in circulation right now, and 70% of those coins were available to buy during the pre-sale event. The company wants to trade, advertise, and do other things with 25% of the coins. 5% of the money is set aside for charity (oceans and fish community). The 10% of NFTs that are taxed will be split as follows: 4% will go to the original seller, 5% will go to the buyers, and 1% will go to charity.
Ethereum Mainet merges with PoS blockchain aka Beacon Chain
VitalikButerin, Gavin Wood, Charles Hoskinson, Anthony Di Lorio, and Joseph Lubin are the individuals who initiated the launch of Ethereum in 2015. It is a decentralised application platform that utilises smart contracts and is built on a blockchain that is freely available to the public.
Users have more opportunities for growth and learning, and their whole experience is enhanced thanks to the platform. The platform provides monetary services, as well as the ability to create and trade non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) that represent ownership of assets.
To lessen the amount of power that is consumed, Ethereum is in the process of switching its consensus method from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Ether, also known by its acronym ETH, is the platform's native Token. Currently, there are 120.48 million ETH in circulation, and there is no upper limit in place. As per reports, Ethereum Mainnet has merged with a separate proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain known as Beacon Chain. The Merge is a major step for the community and expects a billion users to migrate to Web3.
Osmosis launches $CDT that can be minted using LP tokens
Osmosis is a recently released AMM protocol for interchain assets that seeks to enable the creation and maintenance of a self-balancing, noncustodial interchain Token index.
The automated market maker (AMM) enables digital assets to be traded automatically and without human intervention. From standard Token swap use cases, the asset intends to provide tools that increase AMM utilisation within the Cosmos ecosystem.
Osmosis is designed to be a cross-chain native, allowing the platform to connect to the whole Cosmos ecosystem via built-in IBCs. IBC (inter-blockchain communication) is a protocol that allows blockchains to communicate with one another. Its parameterisable inputs are intended to enable the construction of DeFi assets, such as optional dynamic fee marketplaces to adapt high volatility work to limit temporary loss for liquidity providers.
OSMO is the native Token of the platform. It has a maximum supply of $1 billion with a circulating supply of $325 million Token. As per news reports, Osmosis has launched $CDT. It is a floating-peg stable coin native to Osmosis that can be minted with LP Tokens, Cosmos Ecosystem Tokens, or a mix of both!
