Rushikesh Patil receives award from Hon. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

April 28: Rushikesh Patil, the founder of Empire Group of Industries, was the recipient of this year’s prestigious Trendsetter 2022 award for Entrepreneurship. The prestigious award was presented to him in a scintillating event by none other than the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, in an event organised last month at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.
As an industrialist, Mr Rushikesh Patil’s efforts and willingness to undertake new projects, diversification, adding meaningful employment has been marked quite exceptional in the corporate world. Moreover, the way he positively managed his establishment- Empire group of Industries, is both outstanding and inspirational. Mr Rushikesh Patil has worked innovatively & meticulously on various significant projects to help the business expand its horizons from a couple of segments to gradually spreading its wings in multiple sectors such as Infrastructure, Real Estate, Chemicals, and Power projects, etc.
According to the founder of the Empire group of industries, Mr Patil believes that the key to success lies in how an entrepreneur modifies and responds to rapid changes in the industry and buyer demand. Furthermore, Mr Rushikesh Patil attributed the success of Empire group of Industries to its employees. “All the credit goes to my incredible team for all the hard work that has helped us stand tall as a forward-looking enterprise. The journey continues as we strive to build an iconic company in India that aims to achieve customer delight through innovation and thoughtfulness in each field & everything. Our core strength lies in innovativeness, brand influence in the marketplace, profitability, total employee satisfaction, and corporate governance adherence.
I consider this an honour, a milestone in our dream of seeing India as a ‘self-reliant nation’ on the global business stage,” he said.
Engaged in business from an early age, Rushikesh Patil is a man who never shies to learn from his mistakes. Before entering the business empire as a full-fledged entrepreneur, he worked in the industry for two years to gain basic knowledge and all the pits and fall of the business. Under his mentorship, the Patil empire earned a name in the industry in a short period. The organisation, which initially started with a meagre workforce of 40 employees, had presently moved on to 200 plus team members. The company currently handles many highly prestigious projects costing hundreds of Crores. The founder’s innovative approach and keenness to use advanced technology have helped the business retain its market even in this pandemic.
Patil Empire is also a leading name in the infrastructure, chemical and energy sectors. As a business house, its contribution to the growth of the infra economy sector is enormous. Many roads, dams, and canals across the country were built by this company. Apart from the infrastructure sector, the industrial house also shows revolutionary developments in other cross-sectors. The establishment has already achieved many milestones because of its niche, excellent domain knowledge, in-depth expertise, & competence in advising its diverse clients.