Safest Steroid for Bodybuilding, Safe Anabolic Steroids for Muscle Growth!

Which steroids are safest to use for bodybuilding? Many bodybuilders ask this question. That's because steroids can deliver significant muscle gains quickly. They also make it easier to get lean and "cut" with less risk of muscle loss.
All steroids present some risk. Using anabolic steroids for muscle growth always presents some risks. Some steroids are safer to use than others, though. We will provide information about these in this article.
Fortunately, it's possible to get big muscles and a lean physique by taking the new hybrid steroids. If you want to do this, these are the SAFEST STEROIDS TO USE FOR BODYBUILDING.
If you want to increase muscle mass and testosterone levels these steroids are the safest - they are also legal to buy and won't get you a competition ban.
“testosterone is still one of the safest steroids to use for fat loss and improving muscle mass and strength”
For quick muscle gains a LEGAL STEROID STACK is highly recommended. The steroid stack contains a combination of legal steroids that work synergistically to build muscle, increase human growth hormone and testosterone levels.
The muscle growth supplements above are classed as legal steroids. They can produce results that are similar to the anabolic steroids they were created decades ago and do so without presenting risks to your health.
Safe Steroids: Safest Anabolic Steroids to Use in Bodybuilding
Here are the three anabolic steroids that are safest to use in bodybuilding for muscle growth and cutting (fat loss):
As with the natural equivalents we recommend you use instead, Testosterone, Anavar, and Deca Durabolin can be stacked together.
Testosterone - Safest Steroid to Increase Testosterone Levels and Muscle Gain
Testosterone is a steroid produced naturally in the body. In addition to being a steroid, it's an androgen sex hormone.
As a steroid, testosterone supports increases in bone density and muscle mass. As an androgen sex hormone, it encourages male characteristics such as facial whiskers and a deep voice.
Safe Testosterone Supplement
Testo Max is a safe and legal steroid alternative that enhances your body's ability to produce testosterone. This results in improvements in fat burning along with dramatic increases in muscle mass and strength.
Testosterone is very important. It benefits the body in numerous ways. Among other things, it helps with fat burning, supports efficient cognitive function, and fights fatigue.
Unfortunately, testosterone production within the body reduces with age. Certain lifestyle choices can lower testosterone levels too. Alcohol abuse is one of them.
Some diseases and medications can hamper testosterone production as well.
Low testosterone (hypogonadism) is a problem that affects many men. It's very common.
Symptoms of low testosterone may include fatigue, low libido, erectile dysfunction, and loss of muscle mass.
Even if they don't notice reductions in muscle mass, many bodybuilders who have low testosterone find it becomes much harder to make any noticeable muscle gains.
Testosterone injections are an FDA-approved treatment for hypogonadism. Although some men may only need testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for a short time, many more will continue to need it for the rest of their lives.
TRT is an efficient treatment that can change men's lives for the better but the testosterone the treatment provides is synthetic. Although it does the same thing as natural testosterone, on a chemical level, it's not a perfect match.
Bodybuilders use this form of exogenous (synthetic) testosterone during their bulking cycles. Many also use it for cutting. Testosterone is one of the best steroids for bulking and used as a staple in any muscle building stack.
Although the doses used in bodybuilding are too high and likely to cause side effects, testosterone is still one of the safest steroids to use for fat loss and improving muscle mass and strength.
Testosterone Side Effects
As we pointed out earlier, although testosterone is one of the safest bodybuilding steroids, using it in this role is still risky.
Even when testosterone injections are being used as a legitimate hormone replacement therapy, the treatment is not 100% risk-free.
Among other things, the treatment may cause problems with men's thyroids. That's why doctors rarely suggest TRT to patients that have existing prostate problems or certain forms of cancer. [1]
We have already mentioned TRT patients have a medical safety net that bodybuilders do not. When bodybuilders inject testosterone, they are running blind.
Men who are receiving the injections to treat hypogonadism are closely monitored to make sure the treatment does not cause cardiac problems or liver dysfunction.
When used for TRT, testosterone is reasonably safe. The potential benefits far outweigh any risks.
Using testosterone as a bodybuilding steroid is a different matter. If there are unfavorable consequences, bodybuilders will only find out when the steroid begins causing serious health issues.
Disruptions in Blood Pressure and Cholesterol
Using testosterone for bodybuilding can increase blood pressure. When this happens, it places unnecessary strain on the heart.
Testosterone steroid injections can also lower HDL cholesterol. That's the good type of cholesterol. The bad type is LDL cholesterol.
HDL cholesterol helps prevent levels of LDL cholesterol from becoming too high, so it is not good when anything reduces it.
Although testosterone steroid injections can have a negative impact on blood pressure and cholesterol, most other anabolic steroids are much worse for doing these things.
However, even though testosterone is safer than most other bodybuilding steroids, you should still think twice before injecting it. You will need to be especially cautious if you already have cholesterol and/or blood pressure issues.
The truth is, most bodybuilders using testosterone in moderate to high doses experience elevations in blood pressure.
Higher steroid doses generally result in greater blood pressure and cholesterol increases.
Cycle durations are an influencing factor as well. Longer cycles may elevate blood pressure higher than shorter cycles.
Androgenic Steroid Side Effects
Testosterone injections can cause androgenic side effects such as acne and male pattern baldness.
Although injectable steroid side effects such as these offer the most harm to self-esteem, some of the problems the injections may cause, such as enlarged prostate, are more worrying.
An enlarged prostate can make life very unpleasant. For one thing, men who suffer from the condition often find it difficult to urinate.
The condition can go the other way as well, causing men to pee themselves or wet the bed because they are no longer capable of holding their water.
The androgenic effects of exogenous testosterone can make men more susceptible to prostate cancer too. [2]
So, again, we must point out that, although exogenous testosterone is one of the safest bodybuilding steroids, it would be foolhardy to consider it safe.
Estrogenic Side Effects
Testosterone injections can also cause estrogenic side effects. Water retention is one of them. Gynecomastia (man boobs) is another. Neither one of them helps you to look good.
Side effects such as these occur when some of the testosterone male bodybuilders inject converts to estrogen - the female sex hormone.
There are a couple of things men can do to help prevent steroids from causing estrogenic side effects:
● Use a SERM
● Use an aromatase inhibitor
SERM is an acronym for selective estrogen receptor modulator.
SERMs are drugs that bind with the estrogen receptors in the body. After they bind with the SERM, the estrogen receptors are no longer capable of binding with estrogen. [3]
Tamoxifen and Clomiphene are two of the most popular bodybuilding SERMs. As with exogenous testosterone, both options have legitimate medicinal uses.
Tamoxifen is a drug that's often used as a treatment for women with breast cancer. Clomiphene is used to induce ovulation in infertile women.
Both drugs have additional uses but neither one is intended for bodybuilding and, like most drugs, they have the potential to cause side effects.
Aromatase inhibitors are drugs that hinder the process that converts testosterone to estrogen. They do this by suppressing aromatase activity. [4]
Like SERMs, aromatase inhibitors can be good for protecting against estrogenic side effects but have the potential to cause side effects too.
SERMS are similar in name to SARMS (selective androgen receptor modules). Some of the SARMS in circulation nowadays are very effective at building muscle and in some respects safer than steroids. Some of the best SARMS to buy are available over the counter or online
Suppression of Natural Testosterone
When you inject exogenous testosterone, it causes natural testosterone production to be suppressed. This is an issue that's common to all bodybuilding steroids.
When you stop taking the steroid, it can be several months before your body begins producing sufficient testosterone.
Without appropriate intervention, this state of low testosterone will cause many problems such as fatigue and mental fog.
It will also cause rapid reductions in muscle mass and make your body more likely to start storing fat.
There is only one way to avoid these problems. Every steroid cycle must be followed by a post-cycle therapy (PCT).
A good PCT helps the body to recover faster. It can consist of drugs, supplements, or a combination of both but drugs are the most popular options. A lot of bodybuilders use Nolvadex, Clomid, and/or HCG.
However, although all three drugs can work well, each of them can cause side effects.
The need for a PCT also increases the cost of each steroid cycle. It's an expense that isn't there when using natural steroid alternatives because they increase testosterone production instead of suppressing it.
Anavar (Oxandrolone) - Safest Steroid for Fat Loss and Cutting Body Fat
Anavar is a branded form of the steroid Oxandrolone. In this case, there is no need to inject it. It is an oral steroid. You take this anabolic steroid orally.
Safe Anavar Natural Supplements
Anvarol is a natural alternative to Anavar. It's a popular choice during cutting cycles that's good for helping bodybuilders and athletes lose fat without losing their lean muscle mass. Anvarol is an ideal legal steroid to use for weight loss and muscle building.
Anavar legal steroid supplement is more popular for cutting than it is for bulking. It's one of the best steroids for enhancing fat loss while also helping bodybuilders to continue making modest lean muscle gains.
In addition to being one of the top cutting steroids, Anavar is also one of the safest anabolic steroids.
In the interest of clarity though, we have to point out we are only saying Anavar is one of the safest steroids, not that it is safe. Although it presents fewer risks than most similar drugs, it can still cause side effects.
As far as muscle growth goes, when you are using Anavar, don't expect the world. If you are lucky you may attain lean muscle gains of 10-15 pounds per cycle. Anavar is never going to rank among the best steroids for bulking.
Like testosterone, Anavar is an FDA-approved treatment for some medical conditions, such as osteoporosis. Doctors also use the drug to boost weight gain after infections or surgical procedures but using Anavar as a bodybuilding steroid is illegal.
Often called "the girl steroid," Anavar is occasionally prescribed to women and children. It is considered a better option for both because the effects are less harsh. As is the risk of masculinization.
When women take steroids, the risk of masculinization is ever-present. However, women who take low to moderate doses of Anavar, in short cycles, are less likely to develop male traits or experience breast shrinkage than women who are using any of the other popular bodybuilding steroids.
Anavar Side Effects
As we pointed out earlier, Anavar is one of the safest bodybuilding steroids but should never be considered 100% safe.
As is generally the case with oral steroids, Anavar can be very hard on the liver.
Knowledge of this surprises a lot of people because Anavar is sometimes prescribed to children. However, any child using the drug does so under strict medical supervision.
Once again, it's about the safety net, and it's something that bodybuilders using the steroid do not have.
Liver Toxicity
Oral steroids are c-17 alpha alkylated. The liver has to process steroids of this type before they can enter the blood.
However, although Anavar is anything but liver-friendly, many other steroids present a greater risk of liver harm. You could see it as being one of the best out of a pretty bad bunch.
Researchers don't know why Anavar is a little gentler on the liver but some have speculated the kidneys may aid the drug's processing, helping to reduce liver strain.
Cholesterol Levels
Although it's not one of the worst steroids for doing this, Anavar causes unfavorable changes in cholesterol.
As far as the effect on cholesterol goes, Anavar presents more risks than testosterone. However, it's not as bad in this department as most of the other anabolic steroids.
It's also worth noting Anavar's effect on cholesterol levels is dose-dependent. The more you take, the greater the risks. The risks also increase if you run Anavar in longer cycles.
Virilization (In Women)
Okay, this is the girl steroid. We have already established that. We have also established that, although the risk of masculinization is pretty low, there are no guarantees it will not happen.
Again, higher doses and longer cycles increase the chances of this Anavar side effect happening.
As far as the dose goes, 10 mg per day is the top line, and women using this steroid need to avoid cycles that last longer than six weeks.
Suppression of Testosterone Production
Like all bodybuilding steroids, Anavar suppresses natural testosterone. It's not as bad for this as some of the alternatives but it's still necessary to follow every Anavar cycle with a PCT.
Deca Durabolin - Safest Steroids for Muscle Growth
Deca Durabolin is a popular brand of Nandrolone. In common with testosterone and Anavar, Deca Durabolin is an FDA-approved treatment for several medical conditions, in particular osteoporosis and muscle wasting.
Safe and Legal Deca Steroid Alternatives
Decaduro is a natural steroid alternative that can help bodybuilders get quick muscle gains without side effects. In addition to providing high-quality muscle gains, Decaduro also increases strength and endurance, speeds up muscle recovery, and provides relief from joint pain relief. It's an excellent legal steroid to use for bulking and cutting.
The FDA has also approved Deca Durabolin for treating anemia.
Although it's illegal to use it in this way, Deca Durabolin is extremely popular with bodybuilders. This is partly due to its reputation for being one of the safest bodybuilding steroids.
Its ability to deliver notable increases in muscle mass and strength helps make it an attractive option too.
Deca Durabolin is a potent anabolic agent. However, it's less androgenic and estrogenic than testosterone. That's why the risk of side effects with this steroid is lower than when using some of the other options.
In one 16-week study, conducted on HIV-positive men, Deca Durabolin produced significant increases in lean body mass. It did this without causing any of the men to experience toxicity issues. [5]
Deca Durabolin is reputed to be one of the most heart-friendly steroids. In reality that only means it's not as bad as most of the other options.
However, although Deca Durabolin reduces HDL (good cholesterol) levels, its ability to do this is only a little worse than testosterone.
Deca Durabolin Side Effects
Due to its weak androgenic capabilities, Deca Durabolin presents a low risk of acne and male pattern baldness. The danger of prostate enlargement is also pretty low in comparison to many other bodybuilding steroids.
However, Deca Durabolin is one of the worst steroids for causing erectile dysfunction. It's so well known for doing this, the side effect is known as Deca Dick and it may last for up to a year.
It's possible that Deca Dick may occur because the steroid increases prolactin.
Prolactin is a hormone produced by the pituitary gland. When women are pregnant and nursing, prolactin causes their breasts to swell and produce milk.
Some women produce the hormone when they are not pregnant. Although it's not common, men can produce prolactin too.
By stimulating prolactin production, Deca Duro has also been known to cause men to secrete breast milk. [6]
Testosterone Suppression
Deca Durabolin is not one of the worst steroids for suppressing testosterone, but it still does it.
Doses of 100 mg per week can lower testosterone by over 50%. Up the dose to 300 mg per week, and you could experience a 70% reduction in natural testosterone.
Legal steroids never cause this type of issue. They boost testosterone instead of suppressing it.
Like their pharmaceutical equivalents, these three legal steroids can offer additional benefits when you use them in a stack.
For example, many bodybuilders use Testo Max and Decaduro with Trenorol and D-Bal (legal alternatives to Trenbolone and Dianabol) to create a safe bulking stack to help them to gain muscle fast.
Before going any further, we must point out we have nothing against traditional anabolic steroids. Some of the best options can be very useful for treating osteoporosis and muscle wasting conditions.
However, even when used in clinical settings, steroids can cause side effects. When bodybuilders use steroids, they use them in doses that are much higher than the manufacturers recommend.
Higher doses result in greater benefits but elevate the risk of dangerous side effects as well. To make matters worse, unlike people who are using steroids for medical reasons, bodybuilders don't have the safety net of a doctor's supervision.
The high doses and lack of supervision are not the only things that make using steroids for bodybuilding so dangerous. The source of the steroids is an issue too.
Many of the steroids used in bodybuilding are purchased via the black market. If they have not been stolen from legitimate pharmaceutical companies, they will probably have been created in underground labs.
The quality and safety profile of steroids that come from such labs is questionable.
Even when bodybuilders can gain access to high-quality pharmaceutical steroids, using them for muscle bulking and cutting is illegal. Using them can also result in competition bans.
Safest Steroids for Bodybuilding - Summary
Bodybuilding steroids are good for increasing muscle mass and strength. They can also improve overall body composition by helping the fat-burning process.
Unfortunately, bodybuilding steroids also present many risks. The level of risk varies from one option to the next, as does the range and level of benefits.
There is no such thing as a safe bodybuilding steroid. Some options are safer than others but the risk of harm is still there.
However, some safe and legal alternatives work extremely well. These are truly the safest steroids to use for muscle gain, increased testosterone levels and protein synthesis.
These premier legal steroid alternatives enhance muscle strength and physique without the risk of side effects or competition bans. They achieve this by increasing testosterone, helping you to avoid the expense (and possible side effects) of a PCT.
So in conclusion the safe steroids you should be concentrating on are testosterone, Anavar and Deca Durabolin. To give an extra layer of safety choose the legal steroid alternatives.
