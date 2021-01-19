Sagar Bhardwaj: No fun in success if there is no struggle

The Artist, who has belted out Spotify hits like "Yaadan De Sahaare" and many others, has had his share of bumps in his career initially
Artist Sagar Bhardwaj believes that struggles teach a person a lot in life. He says his struggles helped him change a lot with time."There is no fun in success if there is no struggle. Struggles are important, they teach a person a lot. I have learnt a lot. I changed a lot with a change in time. I feel there should be some struggle in life,"
Sagar Bhardwaj recently came out with his new track "Crushed". The song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Sagar Bhardwaj has collaborated on with Varun Mandal, There are lots of Collabrations which he is Planning In Gurgaon Haryana. He is aspire to do Big in Bollywood with his Music.