SAGAR SHARMA Extends help to People of Rajasthan For fighting against COVID-19

Sagar Sharma is a social activist and youth leader of Ajmer’s Kekri city. He is the son of Dr. Raghu Sharma, Health Minister Of Rajasthan.
Sagar is a young and dynamic entrepreneur involved in the Business of Mining Granite and marble. Sagar is also one of the major exporters of Fantasy Brown Marble in the Rajasthan region. He is a keen leader who is passionate about his social welfare work and makes sure to keep providing all kinds of medical aid through sources to all the needy people.
With the educational qualification of schooling from Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Vidyalay of Jaipur and later for higher studies in Business Management from James Cook University in Singapore, Sagar Sharma is definitely a learned man. He has been putting his academic qualifications and experience to good use and has been actively working for the people in the society and trying to help poor and needy people.
His work achievements till now include that one of the participants of commonwealth Youth Virtual Parliament, represented the state of Rajasthan from India. Hel helped more than a million people during Covid, he along with others formed a union solely dedicated to bringing relief to the poor during the outbreak of the deadly virus last year. It helped the migrant workers from different parts of the state reach their homes. Sagar has taken a step forward to help the government along with the doctor army to fight the pandemic by procuring oxygen cylinders and concentrators and is also working on improving the medical infrastructure in the rural belt of Rajasthan.
You can see Sagar Sharma’s Instagram and Facebook wall filled with the citizens and constituency people that even in covid he is going to every village to hear the problems of villagers. Totally available at Kekri Residence for the help of people of his area. Anyone can tag him on Twitter and tell him their grievances.
