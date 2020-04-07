Sahib Singh Sadana, an Indian Certified Scuba Diver, is Now a Globetrotter with a Purpose

Gone are the days when people only dream of chasing their passion for making their lives more meaningful and staying self-satisfied. The digital revolution has opened new and better opportunities for all the passionate doers in the online world. Sahib Singh Sadana is the name of one such guy who pursued his dream with eyes wide open.
This former investment advisor is a B.Com (Hons) graduate from Delhi University. He hails from a small yet beautiful town of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. During his college days, he would have never thought that one day he will travel and explore the world as his full-time profession. Yet, he always thought to do something valuable out of his passion.
Who doesn’t love travelling, but only a few of the hard-working and dedicated ones dare to make it the source of their bread and butter. Sahib Singh Sadana is pursuing his dream to become an all-time, successful travel blogger, and hopefully, he will achieve that sooner rather than later.
He already has close to 30k followers on Instagram through which he spread awareness about the concept of sustainable tourism. Although this concept is still not known to most of the travellers, he is doing his best efforts in making people aware about the same through his blog.
When asking about the challenges he faced while starting his journey, he said, “When you understand how money works, you never want to take any uncalculated risks in life, and becoming a full-time travel blogger was that uncalculated risk for me.”
He is a former badminton player and has won several state-level and district-level championships. He has been a sportsperson since his childhood. Sahib Singh Sadana is also a certified scuba diver, which helped him in exploring various destinations around the world with a unique perspective. To date, he has travelled to many Asian tourist hotspots, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines and explored their beautiful dive sites.
It was 2016 when he decided to travel and explore beautiful places along with his camera. He worked as a full-time photographer that year and later decided to launch the blog to share the breath-taking pictures and stories related to his travel experiences. From splendid sunset views, natural wilderness, to sky-touching mountains and candid human portraits, Sahib shares all kinds of pictures with his followers.
Upon asking where he took all the inspiration and idea of starting this journey, he said, ‘My parents and sister are my biggest inspiration. Since childhood, my parents inspired me to follow my passion and my dream.” According to him his father also believes in travelling responsibly.
Sahib Singh Sadana believes that nature is one of the most beautiful gifts to humans by the universe. And we have the responsibility of saving it for our future generations without harming them. No matter who you are or where you travel, you must always travel responsibly without disturbing the ecosystem and environment of that place.
Although he may not be a world-renowned travel blogger at the moment, if he continues to produce excellent travel content along with making everyone aware of sustainable tourism, he will surely become one soon.
Sahib Singh Sadana, aka @travellingindian, is a digital nomad, travel blogger, scuba diver, and an inspirational sportsperson. Through his blog and Instagram presence, he is on a mission to inspire people to travel as much as they can without damaging the natural resources of the place.
If you want to learn about the places he explores, travel tips, or beautiful pictures, you can follow him on social media. You can find him on Instagram @travellingindian and Twitter @SahibSadana.