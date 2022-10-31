Sahil Suri comments on the future of entrepreneurship

With everything reversing at such a great speed, do you think that the number of business people will rise or decline in the forthcoming days? This is particularly a debatable topic, and reaching a conclusion is merely absurd without an expert's input. Well, you just got lucky as thriving entrepreneur Sahil Suri recently expressed his views on this topic and we have mentioned a few things from his conversation.
One of the country's leading business institutes held its annual fest where the entrepreneur Sahil Suri was invited to share his experience and standpoint. Sahil Suri made some strong and truthful comments about the future of entrepreneurship. He said, "Being a businessman is the first choice for today's youth who aim to start a company rather than adapting to conventional employment methods. And this deliberation shall endure for a few more years."
After the pandemic situation, people are boosting their creativity and focusing on being more than the bare minimum. Isn't it? Sahil Suri believes that the upcoming generation is trying to break away from salaried jobs. "They hold the passion and aim to provide innovation, creativity, and ideas that guarantee future sustainability," said Sahil Suri.
It's not wrong to say that Gen Z entrepreneurs can build stable, evenhanded, strong economies that will profit everyone. Sahil Suri also considers that the global entrepreneurship idea bestowed by every evolving social media platform has further stimulated young minds to be business heads.
Concerning India, Sahil Suri says: "Entrepreneurs from India have reached global levels. And until the fire of invention and newness is flickering in the minds of people, the future of entrepreneurship is bright." These words of Sahil Suri are still echoing in our ears and will stay in our souls for years. This terrific businessman is the founder of an IT company and also owns a restaurant. He has now marked his foray into the entertainment world.
