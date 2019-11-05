SALMAN AHMED; Social work gave me much more satisfaction than any other task

Social work is something that everybody needs to participate in, some people adequately comprehend their social obligations and gracefully complete that. One of the real-life idols who believes in social work is Salman Ahmed.
Salman Ahmed is a young politician, educationist, influencer, General Secretary at Bangalore youth congress, social worker and has a fellowship of the royal society of arts in Bangalore. He believes in encouraging others by performing the social chore. In Bangalore, he has done an enormous amount of social jobs and brought a smile on many innocent faces. From organizing countless festivals by Royal Society of Arts London, job fairs for job seekers which opens the door of opportunity for them, some special drives like plantation drive where he grounded innumerable plants for the environmental protection this initiative was commendable. By providing vocational training he is providing social service that is in reach of an impoverished and a good proportion of people. His motive is to make this society a better place to live. Thus giving his best and aiming to serve the society as much as feasible.
His pure soul and social work made him an ideal epitome for many he is going great with his work, thus we wish him Good Luck for the future and wish to see him doing more such work.