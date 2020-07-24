Saloni Kapoor an epitome and inspiration for women empowerment

Saloni Kapoor from Delhi always had a vision of achieving huge in life. She thus persuaded her modelling career post completing her education. Working hard and proving herself on every step, crossing every hurdle coming across Saloni thus became one of the top models of the country.
Saloni Kapoor apart from modelling also is a social media influencer. Sharing contents about fashion and lifestyle, this fashionista is a huge fashion magnate. Having tremendous knowledge about the fashion and glamour industry Saloni always provides the best of the best to her fans.
Her looks and beauty is already a talk of the town and her fashion glamour skills has been a cherry on the cake. Saloni outstands every work she indulges in. Being a fashion and lifestyle influencer Saloni has 12.2k followers on insta making her one the renowned influencer of the country.
Not everyone can handle success. It takes a great deal and responsibility to not only be successful but to nuture the success and keep ot sacred. Never forgetting her roots Saloni always paved way for a number of women who want to achieve their goals in the fashion and glamour industry.
Saloni Kapoor has always been a great inspiration to all the women out there who want to persuade their career in fashion, modelling and social media industry. She never leaves a chance to motivate people with her blasting content leaving people surprised each time she shows up her magical techniques may it be from daily skin care routine, to trendy looks to inspirational quotes. Saloni has always aced her influencer game.
Saloni Kapoor believes that success means nothing if you cannot provide a helping hand to uplift the unfortunate. The diva thus does her part by feeding stray dogs, poor children and indulging in social welfare. She plans to be a part if an NGO and work for the education and well being of poverty stricken children.