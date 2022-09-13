SAMAN CHIKANKARI IN HYDERABAD

September 13: Few of us may be familiar with the term "chikankari," a type of traditional embroidery that has its roots primarily in Lucknow. From the time of the Mughals until the present, it was a popular style.
Even so, it is only produced in Lucknow, where more than a lakh workers have made chikankari their devotion.
But you know what? Only at Saman can you find the finest chikankari clothing!
Mrs. Rukhsar Khan launched the company in 1999 with just 3 employees. They had a family tradition of receiving awards through chikankari, which were given at the national level. At present, they employ more than 500 people on three different levels.
The brand's primary goal is to offer its customers the highest quality materials that are comfortable and stunning while still being very reasonably priced.
Depending on the materials and designs, the price may range from 2500 to 125000 rupees. Who else could offer such exquisite clothing at such incredible prices?
Additionally, they offer fresh and utterly distinctive Western clothing designs, which sets them apart from the market.
Saman's ability to experiment with their work on 25–30 different fabrics—including ajrakh, kalamkari, moonga silk, jamdani, etc.—without sacrificing the fabric's original quality is perhaps their most remarkable talent.
The brand recently held an event at the Venue Craft Council of Telengana, where different Chikankari artisans from all over Lucknow were present! They taught ancient art there. They planned a lovely workshop for both new chikankari trainees and customers. All of the chikankari designs, bridal wear, Kurtis, and western wear were displayed.
The great handwoven work was presented live by their beloved workers, and everyone present over there enjoyed and praised their designs. They are planning many more events like this in the upcoming months; what if you are lucky enough to attend one in your city?
