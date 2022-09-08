Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin Are Two Crypto Projects With Next-generation Utilities - A Long Way From Bitcoin

Due to their endless opportunities, cryptocurrencies have become the focus of many financial organizations as the financial industry continues to lean towards decentralized finance.
Even though Bitcoin (BTC) remains the largest crypto project, the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, with smart contracts compatibility, offers more DeFi services. Sandbox (SAND) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are crypto projects built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. They offer services not supported by Bitcoin (BTC) crypto projects.
Bitcoin (BTC): The First Decentralized Finance Platform
In the first block of Bitcoin's blockchain, the goal of its creation was made known. The note described Bitcoin (BTC) as an alternative to traditional banking systems. It released 50 new bitcoins into circulation for that block.
Mining Bitcoin (BTC) has become an integral part of its operations since mining the first block. However, block rewards have been halved to eventually end up with a finite supply of Bitcoins. In 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain miners will receive 6.25 bitcoins for each block they add.
Uses of Bitcoin (BTC) Cryptocurrency
The Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency is a utility token. It is used as a payment method in many online stores and applications. In some retail outlets, stores and merchants display "Bitcoin is accepted here" to indicate that they accept Bitcoin (BTC) tokens as a valid means of payment.
Crypto enthusiasts can also buy Bitcoin (BTC) as a long-term investment. Crypto analysts study Bitcoin's (BTC) price movement and can speculate on the right time to buy into the project to make more money.
Like Bitcoin (BTC), the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has its native cryptocurrency that is available to members of the crypto space for use as a valid means of payment.
Sandbox (SAND): A 3D Virtual World With Game-Fi Services
In comparison to Bitcoin (BTC), the Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem offers far more features. Sandbox (SAND) was a mobile game available for Android and iOS. A large crypto community already used the platform before integrating blockchain technology. This large community facilitated its rapid growth within the crypto space.
The Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem allows its users to enjoy the features of the 3D virtual world while earning rewards. Thanks to blockchain technology, users are given exclusive ownership over in-game assets. These in-game assets exist as Non-fungible tokens and can be traded for SAND tokens within the Sandbox marketplace.
Like Sandbox (SAND), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will develop its fully functional NFT marketplace. This NFT marketplace will have the rarest NFT collections in the crypto space. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to rank among the top 10 NFT projects in crypto.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Next-generation Meme Project
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the most recent meme-inspired crypto project. It entered the crypto space at a time when many crypto projects are struggling to find their footing. Backed by an ever-growing community, it promises to thrive and grow significantly over the next few decades.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) began its presale in August 2022. This is an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to join its large crypto community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to reach over 50000 cryptocurrency and crypto community users in the coming years.
As mentioned earlier, its utility token and NFT marketplace are some of its underlying projects. Big Eyes (BIG) utilities and services will extend far into the real world. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the first crypto project to set aside funds to support organizations tackling environmental problems.
It promises to donate millions of dollars to charitable organizations to aid in their efforts to make oceans and aquatic life safer. To keep the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) crypto project running, users must purchase and use the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token in their day-to-day transactions.
NFT creators can also utilize the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) crypto project to sell their cat-themed designs. Doing so will earn more money while supporting the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to transform the crypto space and change how crypto enthusiasts utilize meme coins. Its success will bring meme-inspired projects to the fore as projects worth buying.
The links below are to learn more about the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space