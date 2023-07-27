Sandeep Bakhshi, ICICI Bank: Digital and technology across the business has been a key element of our strategy

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, one of the leading private lenders, showcased its financial results in Q1 FY24 with remarkable growth across key indicators. The profit after tax soared by an impressive 39.7% year-on-year, boasting a substantial increase from ₹6,905 crores in Q1 FY23 to ₹9,648 crores in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) surged by 38.0% year-on-year, reaching ₹18,227 crore in Q1 FY24, an improvement from ₹13,210 crore in Q1 FY23. Moreover, the Bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) made steady progress, marking a rise from 4.01% in Q1 FY23 to 4.78% in Q1 FY24. Bank has recorded best ever return on assets (ROA) this quarter.
Digital initiatives:
ICICI Bank’s mobile banking app, iMobile Pay, that offers payment and banking services to customers of any bank. It has successfully crossed 1 crore activations from non-ICICI Bank account holders as of June 30, 2023, indicating a growing interest in the platform's capabilities and services.
Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO at ICICI Bank said “Leveraging digital and technology across the business has been a key element of our strategy of growing the risk-calibrated operating profit. We continue to see increasing adoption and usage of our digital platforms by the customers.”
InstaBIZ, the platform tailored for businesses, has witnessed approximately 2,30,000 registrations by non-ICICI Bank account holders till June 30, 2023, empowering entrepreneurs and streamlining their financial transactions digitally. The Merchant STACK, catering to retailers, online businesses, and large e-commerce firms, has achieved a remarkable 12% sequential growth and an impressive 88% year-on-year growth in merchant acquiring transactions through UPI in Q1 FY24.
The Bank had a 30% market share by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1 FY24, alongside an impressive 16% year-on-year growth in FASTag collections. The Bank has created more than 20 industry-specific STACKs that provide corporate clients and their ecosystems with customized and purpose-based digital solutions. With approximately 70% of trade transactions being conducted digitally in Q1 FY24, the Trade Online and Trade Emerge platforms offer a frictionless experience to customers, achieving 1.4 times growth in the value of transactions compared to the previous year.
The bank's latest digital solutions, including Insta EPC, eDocs, vessel tracking, and document tracking, further streamline export transactions, simplifying customer journeys. ICICI Bank's digital prowess continues to set new benchmarks in the banking industry, empowering businesses and customers to thrive in the ever-evolving digital era.
Loan and Deposit growth:
On June 30, 2023, ICICI Bank showcased growth in its net domestic advances, which surged by 20.6% year-on-year and 4.0% sequentially. The retail loan portfolio also showed strong performance, witnessing a 21.9% year-on-year increase and a 4.5% growth sequentially, constituting 54.3% of the total loan portfolio. Additionally, the business banking portfolio and SME business segments experienced significant growth, with increases of 30.4% and 28.5% year-on-year, respectively. Overall, the Bank's total advances grew by 18.1% year-on-year and 3.7% sequentially, amounting to ₹10,57,583 crore by June 30, 2023.
During the same period, the Bank witnessed growth in its deposits, with total period-end deposits rising by 17.9% year-on-year and 4.9% sequentially, reaching ₹12,38,737 crore. This was the best-ever rise in deposit growth in the last 9 quarters. Total term deposits also surged, increasing by 25.8% year-on-year and 9.8% sequentially, amounting to ₹7,02,511 crore.
Average current account deposits increased by 9.2% year-on-year in Q1 FY24, and average savings account deposits increased by 5.6% year-on-year in Q1 FY24.
Asset Quality:
In Q1 FY24, ICICI Bank maintained a positive trajectory in managing its asset quality. The gross NPA ratio was 2.76% on June 30, 2023, compared to 2.81% on March 31, 2023. Notably, the net NPA ratio remained stable at 0.48% both as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, showcasing the bank's robust risk management measures.
Furthermore, the net addition to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹1,807 crore in Q1 FY24 compared to ₹14 crore in Q4 FY23. The gross NPA additions were ₹5,318 crore in Q1FY24 compared to ₹4,297 crore in Q4FY23.
During the quarter, the Bank also maintained significant contingency provisions of ₹13,100 crore as of June 30, 2023. Additionally, the loan and non-fund based outstanding to performing corporate and SME borrowers rated BB and below decreased to ₹4,276 crore as of June 30, 2023, from ₹4,704 crore as on March 31, 2023, which includes ₹727 crore to borrowers under resolution.
Capital adequacy:
The Bank's total capital adequacy ratio, including profits for Q1-2024, reached 17.47%, while the Tier-1 capital adequacy stood at 16.76% as of June 30, 2023. These figures exceed the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 9.70%, respectively.