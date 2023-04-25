Sandeep Batra, ICICI Bank: We continue to see increasing adoption and usage of our digital platforms by our customers

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, a leading private lender, reported highest ever net profit and net interest margin in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Bank’s net profit grew 30% year-on-year to ₹9,122 crore while net interest margin increased to 4.90% in Q42023. The core operating profit increased by 36.4% year-on-year to ₹13,866 crore in the quarter. The Bank reported the highest net interest income (NII) in 8 years at 40.2% year-on-year to ₹ 17,667 crore.
Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said at the earnings call: “Our strategic focus is growing our risk-calibrated core operating profit through the 360-degree customer centric approach and by serving opportunities across customer segments and ecosystems. We continue to operate within our strategic framework and strengthen our franchise, enhance our delivery and servicing capabilities and expand our digital offerings.”
Digital initiatives:
Leveraging digital and technology across businesses is a key element of the Bank’s strategy of growing the risk calibrated core operating profit. “We continue to see increasing adoption and usage of our digital platforms by our customers,” said Mr. Batra.
ICICI Bank has seen a significant increase in the adoption and usage of its digital platforms by customers. More than 9 million activations of iMobile Pay by non-ICICI Bank account holders were reported as on March 31, 2023. The value of transactions by non-ICICI Bank account holders has also increased by 1.3 times in Q4 FY 23 compared to the same period last year. In addition, the bank's market share of electronic toll collections through FASTag has grown to 30% by value in Q4 2023, with an 18% year-on-year growth in collections.
The bank's digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ have led to the growth of its Business Banking and SME franchise. The value of financial transactions on InstaBIZ has grown by about 22% year-on-year in FY 2023. The bank has also created more than 20 industry-specific stacks, providing bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and their ecosystem.
Furthermore, the bank's trade online and trade emerge platforms have enabled customers to perform most of their trade finance and foreign exchange transactions digitally. About 70% of trade transactions were done digitally in Q4 2023, with the value of transactions done through these platforms increasing by 1.7 times compared to Q4 2022. The bank has also launched digital solutions for capital market participants and clients of custody services, catering to the banking needs of startups, and offering comprehensive solutions in the areas of treasury, transaction banking, lending, managing foreign direct investments, and regulatory compliances.
“These digital initiatives have helped the bank increase its market share and grow the Business Banking and SME franchise, providing bespoke and purpose-based digital solutions to corporate clients and the ecosystem, and improving its trade finance and foreign exchange transactions digitally”, said Batra. The bank's digital solutions have also helped it cater to the banking needs of startups and provide comprehensive solutions in various areas of banking, such as treasury, transaction banking, and regulatory compliance.
Rise in deposit:
ICICI Bank's deposit portfolio also showed strong growth, with a total period and deposit increasing by 10.9% year-on-year to ₹11,80,841 crore in Q4FY23. The period-end term deposit increased by 17.1% year-on-year to ₹6,39,579 crore on March 31, 2023. The average current account deposit increased by 9.3% year-on-year, while the average savings account deposit increased by 75.5% year-on-year.
Credit Growth:
In terms of loan growth, the bank's overall loan portfolio grew by 18.7% year-on-year and 4.7% sequentially on March 31, 2023. The domestic loan portfolio grew by 20.5% year-on-year and 5% sequentially on March 31, 2022. The retail loan portfolio grew by 22.7% year-on-year and 5.4% sequentially, and the rural portfolio grew by 13.8% year-on-year and 5.5% sequentially. The Business Banking portfolio grew by 34.9% year-on-year and 7.8% sequentially, and the SME business comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore grew by 19.2% year-on-year and 6.2% sequentially.
Batra added “We are very comfortable with what we have built. Our personal loan book is about ₹88,000 crore and our credit cards book is about ₹37,800 crore and we are very comfortable with the quality of the book that we have built over the years”.
Asset Quality:
The asset quality of ICICI Bank has improved as indicated by the decline in the net NPA ratio from the previous year. ICICI Bank's net NPA ratio declined to 0.48% at the end of March 2023, from 0.55% in the last quarter.
Overall, ICICI Bank's strong financial results reflect its strategic focus on growing a risk-calibrated core operating profit through a 360-degree customer-centric approach and by serving opportunities across customer segments and ecosystems.