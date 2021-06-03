Sandeep Molugu aka Sandy Artist reveals the MUST have beauty products in your kit

The beauty industry is diversified and spread across various verticals. With several types of makeovers, makeup artists are making an impact with their diverse talents. Sandeep Molugu, widely known by the name Sandy Artist has been a pioneer in the makeup industry. The celebrity makeup artist with experience of more than ten years has mastered himself as a top-notch name and has unarguably set a benchmark with the stunning makeup looks. Considering makeup as a crucial part of a woman’s life, he believes that the right makeup done is enough to turn heads.
For women, makeup holds extreme prominence. Whether you are heading for a corporate meeting, family function, party or wedding event, the makeup has to be right from head to toe. Experimenting with looks, Sandy has often given different makeovers to his clients. A majority of his clients are from the world of showbiz, and what makes him stand apart from others is his ability to adapt to the newness in work. The stylist who has been true to his art believes in the concept of simplicity. When it comes to daily makeup, hiring a makeup artist won’t be possible for ordinary people.
In such a scenario, the stylist jots down some of the must have makeup essentials women must have in their beauty kit. Sandy Artist reveals that the most basic product that a woman must have is a primer. “It is the base of the makeup to ace any look with perfection”, says the MUA. To hide blemishes and give the skin a shiny look, a BB cream and a foundation are the other two essentials a woman should have in her kit. To get a perfect makeover for eyes, a kajal, eyeliner and eyeshadow are the three beauty essentials that can be found in a woman’s makeup box.
“An eyeliner is the best option if you want to rock any party or major event. I would suggest all the girls out there to try a winged eyeliner to get the best results”, states Sandy. Apart from this, Sandy further added that blush and lipstick are the other two basic makeup products to give the cheeks and lips an enhanced look. For haircare, a serum is enough to give your hair a lustrous look. “Keep your look simple, and don’t complicate it by mixing different brand products”, the stylist added. To sum it up, the celebrity makeup artist concluded by saying that applying too many layers of makeup on the face or using harsh chemical products on hair can damage its roots.