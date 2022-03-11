Sanity & You | Elizabeth Sommers Emphasises the Importance of Mental Health in the New Normal

March 11: Everyone alive today has lived through one of the most challenging and chaotic times in history. Recent events have turned the world on its head, and nothing will be the same ever again. Enduring such circumstances has proved testing for even those individuals with the most formidable mental health. For those individuals already suffering problems before the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdowns, social isolation, fear, confusion, and alienating measures taken to combat the virus have proved particularly damaging. That’s why Elizabeth Sommers believes that mental health care in 2021 is more relevant than ever before, and we all need to ensure we’re getting the help we need.
“For years, mental health was not taken seriously, and it was considered a poor relation to physical health. But, thankfully, we live in an age where that has changed,” explained Elizabeth Sommers. “Yet, just as we have more awareness surrounding mental health issues, everyone on the planet has had to deal with an unprecedented global threat to our collective mental health that we need to take extremely seriously. Because COVID-19 is such a direct threat to everybody’s physical health, it is easy to dismiss the indirect damage it does to our mental health. However, that damage is a very real and clear and present danger. It is adding significantly to the abundance of existing mental health problems and is something we should not be blase about in 2021.”
As a registered nurse with a bachelor's degree and special training in the aesthetic field, Elizabeth Sommers knew from a young age that nursing was her true calling. She has always been passionate about the opportunity to help those in need, bring relief to those who are suffering, and make the world a better place. In 2021, she believes that everyone needs to take mental health seriously and do everything they can to ensure those in need receive appropriate care. Elizabeth explained, “People in pain do not always show obvious symptoms, particularly those suffering from mental health issues. It’s up to us all to educate ourselves and others about how to identify and alleviate mental health issues.”