Sanjog Bhushan, more popularly known as Trix, emerges as a trailblazer in the music world

As a 20-year-old singer, his sound, vibe, and the magic he creates with music have earned him massive recognition as the #2 most influential teen in India.
Long we have known stories about people where to find a way out of the daily struggles they looked out for ways that could get them nearer their sense of joy and laughter. Different industries of the world, on the one hand, have provided massive opportunities for people to grow as professionals, but on the other hand, they have also increased more competition and saturation. Though the digital wave has helped the world come closer, the competition, even in the digital space, is not alien to anyone. Still, more and more individuals come forward to showcase their A-game and show the world why they deserve a unique place in their chosen industry. When people desire to be a part of the music space, they know they may have to face challenges each day to keep up with the growing competition, but nevertheless, they keep trying and put every possible effort to make sure they rise above others for standing unique in the industry and for garnering much love from the audiences, be it as singers, songwriters, composers, producers or directors. Amidst this, we couldn't help but notice the meteoric rise of a tremendously talented youngster, a singer whose sound in the Indian electronic music genre has kind of taken the music space by storm; he is Sanjog Bhushan, more popularly known as Trix.
Trix, as a 20-year-old, has been achieving massive feats, something many others his age have not been able to. He says that while other youngsters were still at crossroads deciding about their career and future, he knew where he belonged and realized the true purpose of his life. Hence, fearlessly he jumped into the industry and kept moving ahead, believing in his passion and a strong self-belief that he would be able to achieve what he aims for as a singer.
Trix is known as the #2 most influential teen in India, stated by "The Telegraph" and "The Times of India". His songs have earned more than 100 million streams, a feat which other budding singing talents are still vying to achieve. This also will see him in one of the spots of U-21 most influential teens in India, an annual list circulated by Forbes.
Below, Trix lays out a few essential tips for many other up and coming singing talents for succeeding in the music industry in 2021.
• Feel passionate: Trix can't emphasize enough how important it is to feel passionate and belonged to one's art, be it in any niche. As a singer, he wants budding talents to know that passion will help them stand strong in the face of adversities they may face in the industry. Passion helps people to fight any challenge and helps them keep moving ahead on their path no matter what. It was his passion that helped him become the #2 most influential teen in India.
• Make music that you love: Trix says that there have emerged many singers who have been only blindly following other artists and unnecessary trends of the industry. Though he says that there is nothing wrong in walking with the trends, one must also understand where their expertise lies. He points out that it is not necessary that what worked for one may work for everyone else in the industry. Hence, he wants aspiring singers to understand that it is important to focus on their innate skills and talents to move ahead as uniquely talented artists.
• Focus on quality: There are several artists and singers who have only focused on making an increasing number of songs without paying attention to how well they are getting received by the audiences and music lovers. This is where they lag behind and lose out on many fans and followers. Quality music is what people seek today in the world of only repetitive tracks and sounds. Even remixes can stand unique if the singer creates a different vibe with his sound and focuses on quality. Singers also hone their skills better when they keep working on a track and focus on only providing quality music.
• Consistency is key: No artist or singer can achieve consistent success without putting in consistent efforts. It may sometimes take years for certain professionals to get nearer their goals and desired success, but a few rare gems like Trix can create success even at a young age, only if they commit to giving it their all and consistently keep working hard. Trix says that gaining traction in the music industry is a game of consistency. For example, if singers release a track or two in a year and then disappear, they may not connect with more listeners. However, if they come up with quality tracks but at regular intervals, they may gain more audiences and consistent growth and success.
It won't be wrong to say that Trix has made his mark as one of the most renowned teens in India. His sound added magic to his tracks like "Better Days" and "Keep me up", which earned massive success and connected deeply with the listeners and music lovers. On the success that he has already received as a young singing star in the industry, Trix says that all of this makes him feel too surreal and something that also keeps him motivated to do better each time he records something.
He recalls how 4-5 years back, he only was a big-eyed boy with big dreams in his eyes, but reaching where he is today was something he never thought. However, his ability to make the most of the opportunities and constantly learn every day to expand his knowledge, and better his craft as a singer helped him reach such massive success at such a young age. Trix says that he will always remain ever grateful to his fans, who have given him so much love and support.
Trix has become a star singer and credits it to his fans and listeners, saying that these people decide who becomes a star. He suggests other budding singers in the industry to keep doing what they do the best and stay humble while doing that. Even after being such a renowned name in the industry as a young singer, Trix says that he likes to keep his life private as he only wishes to focus on further enhancing his musical craft and becoming the best at what he does each day. For this, he believes that sometimes it is better to keep away from social media to stay away from rumours and other stories, etc., and not lose focus on one's work.
At 20 years of age, Trix has done extremely well in the world of music and shown what it really takes to become impeccable in one's talents and skills, be it in any industry. Especially in the music industry, where things or trends can change anytime, Trix likes to only focus on what best he can provide the audiences through his mesmerizing sound, his flawless vocals and the vibe he creates.