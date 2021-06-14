Sant Sahil Maharaj Ji believes donating is the best thing someone can do to help others

Many businesses have downed their shutters while many have lost their jobs owing to the lockdown that extended for many months worldwide. Economic meltdown has been experienced at a great level due to these unfortunate situations, which have led to a drastic change in the living conditions of people. Many individuals and organizations have come forward to help those in need during these trying times and have helped in whichever way they can by giving some kind of contribution, be it food supplies, medical help or anything else. These acts of kindness have been a global phenomenon, and India has also seen many such instances where people from all strata of life have come together for the welfare of those who have received a major bolt during the pandemic. One name that comes across who has done his bit by contributing to the PM Cares Fund is Bal Sant Shri Sahil Maharaj.
He handed over the cheque amounting to Rs. 51,000 to the J&K unit in the presence of former BJP state president and ex-minister Sat Sharma and Munish Khajuria, District President. The event was graced by Keshav Chopra, Mandal President and Jaideep Sambyal, district vice president. Also in attendance were BD Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Vinod Wazir, and Ashok Singh Wazir. On the occasion of handling over the cheque Sahil Maharaj appealed to those present to help the countrymen who have been suffering since the onset of the pandemic in whichever way they can. He said, "millions across India have suffered due to the unfavorable circumstances and have been unable to make ends meet. People who are capable should come forward and help those in need during these trying times. We can make a huge difference by doing our bit."
He said that he came forward on the recommendation of Former MLA Sat Sharma and also informed that he has been providing cooked food to hundreds of people on a daily basis since the onset of the pandemic. His efforts have been applauded by Munish Khajuria, who said that if more noble souls like Sahil Maharaj come forward and lend their helping hand there would be no suffering or misery even in such drastically challenging situations which the world has been going through since more than a year.