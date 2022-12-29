SANTA RALLY NEWS: SHIBA INU (SHIB) LEAD DEVELOPER PROMISES LAYER 2 SOLUTION COMING "VERY SOON"; LITECOIN (LTC) AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) CONTINUE TO RISE

In the last week of 2022, the Santa rally has faded, and most investors and traders are now taking time off to spend with their loved ones. However, the prices of Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Litecoin (LTC), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are all still rising despite the reduced market activity. With Snowfall Protocol (SNW) leading the way, the three cryptos are building momentum that could lead to a massive rally when the bulls return to the market next year. But what exactly is causing this upbeat feeling?
Shibarium Layer 2 Set to Be Released "Very Soon"
Shytoshi Kusama, a key developer in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently took to Twitter to announce that the much-anticipated Shiba Inu layer-2 scaling network, Shibarium, will be released soon. However, Shytoshi added that the Shibarium will not be available until next year because the holidays are "a crucial time for people to spend with family." Shibarium blockchain scaling solution is designed to address scalability issues in Shiba Inu's host chain Ethereum. Shibarium will also include unique features, such as the ability to burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, which will in turn increase the value of Shiba Inu. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is also looking forward to the likely 2023 debut of its metaverse.
Litecoin Is Rallying in Anticipation of Its Halving Event Next Year
Despite a 2% drop in the last 24 hours, Litecoin has been on a bullish streak in recent weeks and is still up 4% on the week. While other popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, struggle in the current crypto winter, Litecoin has decoupled and posted a massive rally.
Surprisingly, there has been no major news about Litecoin that can be thanked for the current price increase. The cryptocurrency appears to just be doing exceptionally well by itself. However, this comes just months before Litecoin's halving event in 2023 and appears to mirror another price surge that occurred in 2019 when the altcoin's price doubled from around $70 to $146 in a matter of months.
Snowfall Protocol Is Gaining Final Presale Momentum Ahead of January Launch
After a pretty smooth presale campaign, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) community is now buzzing with anticipation as we count down the final week before the official launch. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is currently in its final round of presale and will launch on January 3.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) began its presale campaign in October. Since then, the Protocol has made a name for itself in the cryptoverse, owing to two factors: its unique model and its price growth potential.
Snowfall Protocol incorporates a ground-breaking interoperability model to provide a more seamless multi-chain experience. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is proud to be the first cross-chain ecosystem to support the transfer of fungible and non-fungible tokens across EVM and non-EVM compatible chains. Snowfall dApp is a user-friendly, secure platform for asset swapping in the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) ecosystem.
