Sarkar family wishes everyone a joyful Diwali

November 03: Diwali, traditionally called Deepavali, is one of the most notable Indian festivals. People of all age groups look ahead to Diwali, the joyful and most significant festival in India. Also referred to as the festival of lights, Diwali festivals start with Govatsa Dwadashi in some regions. However, in various other places, the festivities begin with Dhanteras. Traditionally hailed as Deepavali, this Indian festival is associated with Shri Rama.
The festival of lights is just a few days away. SNMD Sarkar, of Sarkar Company, says that every year, Diwali comes with a lot of enthusiasm, happiness, new clothes, and sweets.
While wishing every citizen a Happy Diwali, Mr. Sarkar has this to say, "India is a beautiful country. We celebrate every festival with joy and happiness. We celebrate this day with our friends, family and relatives. We also light diyas and firecrackers and consume various delicious cuisines. I wish my citizens that this Diwali should be joyful."
Having said that, Mr. Sarkar is also of the view that as Indians, we have various faiths and beliefs, which we follow through life and the ultimate goal of each way of life is to work for the greater good. So, be it Diwali, Navratri, Eid, Christmas, or Gurupurab, each of these particular occasions shows us to encourage religious harmony around us and stay away from religious intolerance and unnecessary politicization of issues.
In his terms, “Indians are known to welcome every festival or special occasion with open arms. Therefore, it is no surprise that you will see Hindus and Muslims celebrating Diwali together. Even if we cannot do that on a daily basis in our lives, we can at least wish each other well on these occasions and share the general feeling of love.”
Sarkar family is initiating various other such ventures, which are redefining company dealings in India and are also contributing to the financial landscape with a refreshing spirit. Some of his excellent endeavours are Travelkaroo and the Sarkar Company.
