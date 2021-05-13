Sarkar Family Wishes Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr, Grateful to Allaha for all his Heavenly blessings on us.

S.N.M.D. Sarkar, producer of Sarkar Company wishes Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe.
Across the country, the pandemic has urged people to stay indoors and believers are avoiding congregations at mosques. Islam is the religion of peace and yet, all the believers and understand the Covid-19 precautionary steps to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Sarkar said, "When Ramzan was observed the last time, we never imagined that there would be so many difficulties this time. Now that we are immersed in crisis, we have observed this holy month with patience, sensitivity, and selflessness. "
He further added, " As a community, we need to be conscious that we do not harm any rule by becoming complacent with the rules. In this special occasion assist the spirit of compassion, brotherhood, and harmony. May everyone is healthy and wealthy."
It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr marked the end of fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month. Eid al-Fitr is also celebrated to pay respect to Allah for providing strength and endurance during the month-long fasting rituals.
Eid-ul-Fitr means 'festival of breaking the fast' therefore declaring an end to the fasting month of Ramadan. The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr is to express thanks to Allah for giving Muslims the courage to observe fast for the entire month of Ramadan. The festival encourages charity, especially to the poor on this auspicious occasion.