Sarkar Family wishes Ramadan Kareem, Holy Month from 14th April

Ramadan 2021 has just begun, millions of Muslims around the globe will be spending the next 30 days reflecting on their faith. The holy period will also see many Muslim’s fasting, which means they will abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.
Ramadan is considered as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which commemorates the first prophecy given to the Prophet Muhammed. It is anticipated that all Muslims who are in good health will fast from sunrise to sunset, and during that time they should also abstain from inuring thoughts. It is observed as a time of reflection on their life and belief and concedes them time to concentrate on prayer. It is believed to be the month in which the Prophet Muhammad revealed the holy book — Quran — to Muslims.
The first day of fasting of Ramadan is dependent on the sighting of the new moon and Muslims throughout the globe were waiting to sight a glimpse of the moon. Throughout this period, Muslims across the globe observe a fast, also known as Roza. During fasting, one is not supposed to eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. People wake up before dawn to have their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.
Mr. SNMD. Sarkar, CEO of Travelkaroo, Said, "This day is a sign of respect, faith, and love for everyone, irrespective of their belief and faiths. He states, “Islam is the religion of peace and yet, we urged all the believers to understand the Covid-19 precautionary steps to contain the spread of the pandemic. All mosques continue to maintain social distancing and other precautionary steps, which will significantly reduce the capacity and numbers. As a community, we need to be conscious that we do not harm this process by becoming complacent with the rules."
According to Mr. Sarkar, the practice of celebrating this sacred day has changed over the centuries. Ramadan is a period of blessings and increased prayer for Muslims. We have a special attachment to the numerous community activities that take place over this period, from communal iftars (breaking of the fast), congregational taraweeh (night prayers) and the outdoor Eid celebrations at the end of Ramadan. With the current situation, none of these methods will be the same this year.
Citing the five pillars of Islam, Mr. Sarkar said that apart from prayers, alms, fasting, and pilgrimage, the most central thought of Islam is the belief that “There is no god but God, and Muhammad is his messenger. Indians are known to welcome every celebration or special occasion Taraweeh open arms. Sarkar wishes all the Muslim community Ramadan Kareem.