Sashank Venkatesh: A Musical Maverick from India to Los Angeles

The world of music is vast and diverse, with artists coming from all corners of the world, bringing their unique styles and cultural influences. One such artist making waves in the music industry in the USA is Sashank Venkatesh. Originally from Chennai, he is currently working in Los Angeles as a musician, producer, composer and engineer. Sashank's passion for music led him to pursue his dreams in Los Angeles, where he has established himself as a creative force to be reckoned with.
Sashank's journey in music started as a trained Indian Classical singer. Classes which he took just like most young kids in India had a more vastly significant effect on him that it usually does with others. Today, he draws inspiration from that very same music, which he would often listen to on long drives with his family. He then became a guitarist in high school, with a deep love for rock and metal music. His early influences include legends like Metallica, Linkin Park and Iron Maiden. Sashank's diverse musical tastes and influences would later become a defining characteristic of his music.
In 2018, Sashank moved to Los Angeles to attend the Musicians Institute, where he honed his musical skills and expanded his horizons. His time at the institute gave him the opportunity to collaborate with fellow musicians from diverse backgrounds and learn about different styles of music. The young kid from Chennai’s first break in the music industry came when he was approached to produce music for the synth wave artist 'Popcorn Kid.' Working on the project gave him the opportunity to showcase his skills as a producer and composer. His unique blend of electronic, rock, and orchestral music was a perfect fit for the artist’s sound. It also gave birth to his own artist name ‘Noxigen’, which is what he uses now wherever and whenever he releases music.
Over the years, his self taught production skills and unique style caught the attention of other musicians, leading to collaborations with several big names in the industry. He produced music for the band 'High Street,' where he was also one of the core featured artists, and the lead singer. Their album, 'High Street,' received critical acclaim and established Sashank as a sought-after producer and composer. His music has been described as 'haunting' and 'mesmerizing,' with a unique blend of electronic and orchestral elements. His compositions are a reflection of his diverse cultural background and his love for experimentation. His success in the music industry has not gone unnoticed, and he has been featured in several publications and media outlets such as the prestigious medium.com in USA.
Sashank's success has also opened new doors for him in the film industry. He is currently working with Picture Shop, a leading post-production studio in Hollywood, on projects like ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Fraggle Rock’, ‘Shining Vale’, ’Creed III' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.' His work on these projects has given him the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the industry and showcase his skills in the film world too.
In conclusion, Sashank Venkatesh is a testament to the fact that music has no boundaries. His journey from India to Los Angeles, and his success in the music industry, to his current work with Picture Shop on some of the biggest film/tv productions in the world is a sign that he no where near stopping. With his unique blend of talents, Sashank has carved a niche for himself in the industry and continues to push boundaries with his creative vision.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.