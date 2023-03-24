Savaari Car Rentals wins ‘Best Marketing Campaign’ at the Economic Times Travel & Tourism awards

We are excited to start the year with us winning the award for the "Best Domestic Tourism Marketing Campaign" at the 1st edition of the Economic Times Travel and Tourism Annual Conclave and Awards. The ET Travel and Tourism Awards track companies and media outlets focusing on the travel industry and bring the most relevant insights into the industry to ensure that industry leaders keep pace with this dynamic industry.
"It is a huge honour for us at Savaari to be acknowledged by ET Travel World for our efforts. We are convinced that India is best explored by road. When it comes to travel, however, there are two Indias: one that is frequently exposed and the other, a hidden layer that has barely been uncovered. We seek to make the second India more accessible through our content outreach," said Anand Dorairaj, Savaari Car Rentals' VP and Head of Growth. "Our mission resonates with the government of India’s travel initiatives like Dekho Apna Desh, as we strive to champion domestic tourism in India," he added. Winning this award is a testament to Savaari’s efforts in promoting road travel in India and providing top-notch car rental services to travellers. Here's a rundown of Savaari's road to this honour.
The story of Savaari’s inception
Gaurav Agarwal, an entrepreneur, founded Savaari in 2006. Gaurav worked in a tech organisation in the United States, and when he visited India, he wanted to book a cab to Roorkee. Gaurav has been booking online car rentals in the United States since 1999, but he was surprised to discover that even in 2004, he did not have the option of booking safe and reliable online car rentals in India. With a seed capital of $55,000, he founded Savaari, which has grown to become one of India's largest car rental services, operating in over 2000 cities and charting over 1200 million kms by road since its inception.
What helped Savaari win this award?
Savaari not only brought back the classic Indian road trips by providing premium road trip services to various offbeat sites, but also by launching several marketing initiatives to encourage people to enjoy the joys of travelling to lesser-known destinations and experiences in India. Here's a look at some of the campaigns executed by Savaari that are centered around domestic tourism.
1. Savaari expanded its network to 2000 cities & 15 lakh routes to promote rural tourism - Expanding its service network, Savaari's last-mile connectivity immensely simplified accessibility across the length and breadth of the country. In 2022, Savaari executed "Chasing Rural Summers", a campaign to motivate travellers to indulge themselves in indigenous rural experiences in the tribal belts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
2. Savaari launched a one-of-a-kind pet-friendly cab service in 10 cities - In recent years, transporting pets in India has been difficult for pet owners who don't always have their own vehicles. In 2022, Savaari started offering safe & comfortable outstation taxi services for pets.
3. Savaari published its yearly travel magazine curating little-known travel tales from India - Titled 'The Road Less travelled', the magazine is part of our initiative to shine a spotlight on India's hidden treasures, and it seeks to immerse the reader in a world of lesser-known travel tales.
The steps taken for the sustainability and growth of Savaari in the next 2 years
Winning this award is not just a recognition of our past work; it also motivates us to continue to strive for excellence in the future. Here are some of the steps that we will be taking for the growth of the organisation in the next 2 years.
- Create a road trip community of the next 10 million road travel enthusiasts through aggressive growth investments in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities
- Expand driver presence in Tier-1 by 120% and 180% in Tier-2 & 3 cities to meet the demand surge in leisure travel.
- Expand operations to 3000 towns and cities from the current coverage of 2000 cities.
- Create experiential road trips to address the gap in domestic leisure travel by combining technology (digital travel content) and human interaction (trained chauffeurs) to offer a wholesome travel experience.
Our experience of attending and winning the ET travel and tourism awards
We were ecstatic when we were invited to the Economic Times' travel and tourism annual conclave and awards, which were hosted at the Grand Hyatt in Gurgaon. This was one of the first conclaves that we attended after the pandemic on such a grand scale. The ceremony was also a great opportunity to understand the industry and what leading companies in the travel industry have planned in their post-pandemic roadmap. We are delighted that our efforts to highlight lesser-known tourism locations in India have been recognized with this award, and it has fueled our desire to achieve even more in the future with our hard work. After the event, we exited the venue and made our way to our Savaari cab chauffeur, who was waiting for us to drop us off at our hotel. We shared the honor with him since our drivers, through their hard work and expertise, symbolize the heart and spirit of Savaari.
We owe our success to the initiatives that helped us gain industry awareness and establish Savaari as a category leader in the travel industry. We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, and we intend to continue to inspire the travel sector with fresh and innovative campaigns in the future.