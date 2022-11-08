Savaari makes Pet-friendly Travel by road convenient

How many times have you had to cancel a vacation because you couldn't leave your pet at home unsupervised? There may have also been moments when you were unable to enjoy your trip worrying about your pet's well-being at home.
All of this might be avoided if you bring your pet with you when you travel. It does, however, bring with it significant challenges and responsibilities that are as real and as hectic as being a human parent. Transporting your pets to the vet or groomer, a pet-friendly cafe, or even a road trip can be tough for pet parents who don't always have a car or don't own one. It's heartbreaking to be left stranded during a pet emergency, or to be disappointed when you can't take them to that family picnic, only to return home and feel bad about how much they missed you while you were gone.
Regular taxis can also be used by pet parents as an alternative mode of transportation. While app-based services have delivered cabs to our doors, carrying your pet in most industry-leading cabs is strictly prohibited. Your dogs, like taxis, may face rejection; drivers may decline rides because they are scared the animals would make a mess or attack them. Other means of public transportation, such as auto rickshaws, are not necessarily pet-friendly. Even if you discover public transportation that accepts pets, your pet will be uncomfortable. Strangers, noises, and jostling, as well as the jerky ride, can all make them nervous and uncomfortable.
Savaari Car Rentals comes to the rescue with pet-friendly services that aim to simplify outstation and local travel for pets. Savaari's pet-friendly cabs are a great solution for time-crunched pet owners as well as those who don't have or can't use their own vehicle. Pets and their owners are accommodated, with pet travel services at a nominal charge.
A convenient pet transport solution
Owned and operated by animal lovers, Savaari provides safe, comfortable taxi services for furry, feathered, and scaled friends of all breeds and sizes. Oscar and Karma, India's popular dog influencers embarked on a road trip to Coorg from Bangalore with Savaari. Oscar, a golden retriever, and Karma, a German Shepherd hopped on board and explored the scenic roads. They were not only able to reach their destination but were also able to take multiple detours along the route. Their pet-parent Pooja Sharma said “I always wanted to go solo traveling with my dogs. However, I don't know how to drive, which always stops me from planning a trip. I have two dogs. Handling them isn't easy at all alone. Hiring a cab that's safe enough and comfortable for my dogs isn't easy. Most of the cabs aren't friendly and dog parents suffer a lot due to this. Finally, Savaari came to the rescue. Our Savaari driver Bheemaraya was extremely helpful throughout the journey. He also took us to pet-friendly places in Coorg and along the way which was so difficult to do if I was alone. In short, this type of service can help pet parents and I would highly recommend Savaari to anyone.”
Cat mum Tanisha said "I travelled from Delhi to Rajasthan with my cat, Luna, recently. Luna has a lot of travel anxiety, and I find it really hard to take her places as she gets really uneasy in new environments. Savaari was extremely comfortable, and she felt instantly relaxed. As a female solo traveller with a cat, I felt really safe. Our driver was extremely professional, nice and on time, and the customer service addressed my questions and concerns in a short time.”
At Savaari, booking a pet-friendly cab will take you under a minute. No lines or waiting for a cab to notice you waving from the sidewalk. All you need to do is reach out to us via phone or email to schedule a ride. It’s also safer and more fun for your beloved pets. Now you can bid goodbye to the days of leaving them behind at home as travelling with your pet has become more convenient.
How to book Savaari’s pet-friendly car rental services
If you book via the Website or App
Book your cab from our website or app's service catalogue. After your reservation is done, call 9045450000 and let the customer service executives know that your pets will accompany you on the trip.
Book directly via call
Book your cab by calling 9045450000 and inform their customer service that you will be accompanied by your pets.
Cities where pet-friendly services can be provided
Our pet-friendly services are available in metropolitan cities like Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and NCR.
Additional charges for the Service
There will be an additional amount of Rs.1000 - 2000 for Savaari’s pet-friendly services which include cleaning charges. This charge depends on the duration of the trip and the city which you want a cab from.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.