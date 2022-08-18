Save The Date And Enjoy India's Diversified Street Food And Entertaining Performances At The Culinary Festival - The Beat Street

One of the best things to explore in India is its multicultural food. The type of cuisine in the country changes in every territory with finger-licking food on your platter. With delectable and diverse food items, one can fill in their belly with their favourite culinary delights. To offer a wide range of street food, a unique culinary carnival named Beat Street is coming for all the foodies this August.
The three-day food festival will start from August 26 to August 28 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Celebrating the essence of the best street food from across the country, Beat Street will be no less than a heaven for all street food lovers. It will be the first season of Beat Street starting from New Delhi. The festival in the coming months will take place in other Indian cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune and Raipur.
More so, the eligible entries at Beat Street will be for people above 16 with general tickets starting from Rs 449/- and VIP tickets going up to Rs 999/-. Intending to bring lip-smacking dishes for all the foodies, there will be different sections created as per different cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Amid these zones, more than 50 restaurants will participate in the food carnival.
Along with food and drinks, the festival has an interesting lineup of performances and live entertainment acts. Artists like Prabhdeep, The Yellow Diary, Lisa Mishra, Akcent, Willy William, Seede Maut, Jillionaire, DJ Blunt, Ahmer, Jelo, Rebel7 and Tienas will leave the audience mesmerized with their stage performances. In addition, the event will have DJ battles and rap battles between artists to make the event an incredible experience.
Other interesting activities to look out for at Beat Street will be art installations, a sneaker zone, a vintage market, graffiti designs and other stalls for creative talents. If a delightful experience with an amalgamation of street food, music and art exhibition excites you, Beat Street will be the apt carnival for you.
To reserve your seats, book your tickets on Paytm Insider.
For more details, visit www.insider.in/beat-street--aug26-2022/event.