Schirin Thoma: a young winner of Model of the Year Ibiza 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Schirin Thoma, a 16-year-old young model, receives the title of Miss Young Beauty Star 2022 from Glamorfaces World! This year she received another title. The title of Miss Cannes Fashion Days 2022. Schirin was nominated for Most Beautiful Face 2022 by TCCandler of America. She will be presented next week with her Silver Medal of Ballet Examination "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland 2022 and the award for passing the Class 5 Ballet Examination. She participated in a Guinness Book of Records as a model in Madrid in 2020, where a double record was broken. Schirin started modelling in 2018 at the very young age of 12. She started modelling as one of her hobbies. Her interest, dedication and love of dance, modelling and catwalk blossomed into a blossom of success for her. From a young age, Schirin was on catwalk trips to countries such as Russia, America, France, the United Arab Emirates, England, Italy, Tenerife, Spain, Switzerland and Germany. Schirin won the title of Top 10 Models FABUK Teen Magazine in England 2021. Schirin has acted in various feature films in Switzerland and worldwide as well as in commercials in Switzerland and in Germany and in TV films in Switzerland. In this short time in public, Schirin has already met and gotten to know many celebrities from a wide variety of fields. Schirin was active in photo shoots and photographed for big brands like Monnalisa, Michka Aoki, Stefania, Michael Lombard and many more.
She has received multiple awards and titles, including Model of the Year England 2021, Miss Cannes Fashion Days Next Top Model Cannes 2021, Miss Cannes Fashion Days Congeniality Cannes 2021, Teen Miss Europe Hungary 2021, Grand Prix Photomodel Hungary 2021, Miss Fashion Model Title Hungary 2021, Miss Catwalk Model Hungary 2021 Title, Top 50 Most Beautiful Inside and Outside World Title for VOGUE Magazine in 2021. Top 50 Most Beautiful Kids Worldwide Ukraine & America 2020 Title, Supermodels unlimited America 2020, one of the most beautiful girls according to Vogue Global Network Russia 2020, World's 100 best young talents by FABUK magazine England 2020, world's 50 best young talents by FABUK magazine England 2020, Achiever Model of the Year Dubai 2020, the title VIP Model Albania 2019 and Awards for Best Photo in Category C in Princess of the Universe England 2020
Schirin was recognized for her outstanding financial contribution to the Princess of the Universe Charities in 2020. “I regularly attend fundraisers for people living with cancer as I have lost two in my family to cancer. It is a matter close to my heart, and my ultimate goal is to help people with cancer a little. I recently cut my very long hair and donated it to make a human hair wig for cancer patients,” says Schirin.
"I like to be in front of the camera for photo shoots, and as a model on the catwalk, I'm still working on an acting course at Filmkids.ch, but the most important thing for me at the moment is to complete my school and professional training. I've walked for great designers like Michael Lombard, and I love what I do. Fate, resentment and envy have made me stronger and more self-confident,” adds Schirin.
Schirin has appeared in many feature films, TV series and advertising campaigns, including Platzspitzbaby, When Hitler Stole the Pink Rabbit, Peace, Sami, Joe & Me, Always Ready, A Little Bit of Homeland, UBS KIDS CUP 2019, I Want to Understand and many more. She has also been featured on the front and back covers of several fashion magazines, including Lofficial, Marie Claire, Vogue, Opium Red, VZSN, MARQUIS, World Art Fashion, LUX ERU, Ninsmoda, FASHZILLA and many more.
