Scion of erstwhile royal family of Khimsar, Dhananjai Singh extends his help for fighting Covid-19

The wrath of Covid-19 spared nobody irrespective of their age and their monetory status. Second wave being worst than the first one has taken a toll on everyone.
Dhananjai Singh is the prince of erstwhile royal family of khimsar and is also the founder of Annadata Charitable Trust & the Director of Khimsar group of Hotels in Rajasthan.
Dhananjai Singh has taken a step forward to help the government along with our fierce doctor army to fight the pandemic by procuring oxygen cylinders and concentrators and is also working on improving the medical infrastructure in the rural belt of western Rajasthan in Khimsar and Lohawat. Being part of the erstwhile royal family, he has huge responsibilities and Dhananjai is ensuring to live upto his duties and do what he can to help as many people as possible.
He completed his education from Mayo college Ajmer and graduated from the prestigious Ecole Hotelier Glion in Switzerland. Since a tender age, he is passionate about social service, sports and writing.
He's also one of the most followed non-elected youth on social media in Rajasthan with a fanbase of over 1.1 Million on Facebook and is known for having the knack of connecting well with his followers and using the social media platform to bring positive change . Apart from these, history and collecting antique vintage items is also one of his keen interests.