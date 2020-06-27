See how customers perceive you through product review sites

Do you want to know about the best product review sites so that you get reliable source to find product review sites? There are hundreds, but knowing to find the trustworthy sites is a must. The product reviews power is a fact well-known. Every review site is biased in a way on the internet. However, there is a need to keep away from the fake reviews.
Product review sites types
The product review sites are in two types:
· General and
· Niche
There is no doubt that the General review sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, Angie’s List, etc are the best business review websites in India. Customer reviews add credibility to products. prospective buyers go through reviews to know your product better before coming to your product. Getting free reviews has become a habit. Thus, it is a must to leverage customer reviews so that your businesses benefit.
· Free Advertising. With online posting of reviews customers just get a glimpse of the product name. They do not get much idea. It is the online product review sites like Revexpo that offers access to business. the exposure through the online reviews is impossible to imagine through any other advertising channel. The online buyers go through the reviews and form an opinion for a business or product on reading nearly 2-5 reviews. This is a brilliant strategy offering products the advantage.
· Better Results in Search Engine. The results in the search engine is highly impelled by online reviews. With higher number of times, the business reviews name is specified, the higher will be the name appearing in the search results.
· Peer Recommendations. Customers trust peer recommendation than any other advertising form. Nearly 88% of consumers say the online reviews vouch personal recommendations. Positive or negative reviews about a service or product, it is sure to have an impact on the business. Online review websites in India is the most powerful advertising formula.
· Suggestions and criticism. The reviews online may include criticism and improvement suggestions. Use this good opportunity and solve your customer issues. This is the right way to show them you care. Queries or complaints posted online means it is easier to address publicly their concerns. It leaves a good impression. Customers post suggestions on performing businesses or on the launch of new business ideas. Giving customers to share your product details means you get popularity through them.
As this is exclusively about product review sites, here are a few product reviews sites Niche-based.
1. CNET – It is a news website blog publishing latest technology reviews. The CNET team gives expert review on customer electronic products. It permits the users to review and rate the products.
2. Revexpo.com – This website offers reviews on products and services. They have more user reviews in association with a comprehensive products category with video reviews.
3. Gadgets 360 – This review website is India based for electronic gadgets. It concentrates on laptops, smartphones, and PCs. It gives good deals exclusively in this website.
4. Mouthshut- It is one of the Product review websites. It includes all the products such as electronic appliances, cars, to websites, credit cards, and more.
5. Instant Grooming – It reviews the latest grooming products such as Electronic Razor, Head Shavers, Beard Trimmers, and more. Self-grooming men should not miss checking on this website reviews.
6. ConsumerReports.org- It is the oldest product review services. It follows paid-subscription system and has over 2 million subscribers that it is viewed as the website publication that has the top most paid-subscription.