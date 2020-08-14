See how India's Young Entrepreneur from Delhi name Akshay Kumar developed Million Dollar E-Commerce in Pandemic

The high end internet era where opportunities withstand in front of you Akshay kumar, CEO and founder of The Indian ecom has managed to kick start a fabulous buisness for him by enhancing the use of this opportunity to build his own online ecommerce service company through instagram(@ecommerce_akshay) .
The motive of the company is to be serviceable and provide services regarding ecommerce drop shipping, amazon FBA, Ebay, flipkart selling and many more services including versatile marketing that benefits the overall set up of the various organisations.
An online drop shipping agency based in Delhi The Indian ecom was started from scratch in January 2020 and till now within 7 months it has managed to clocked a revenue of approx $1 million and now it is making a monthly profit of $150k-$180k (1.12cr to 1.34cr ). The company is giving a tough competition all over the market and it's unbelievable to see the amount of success in such a little time when generally a start up just settles this company is seeing Glory and touching yonder.
As the success is visible to everyone there are certain reason that helps in building of a great buisness . Just like that this company don't believe in working with lots of people at a time instead tries to work smartly that means choosing partners those who are trying to work passionately rather than just being money minded. This is one of the reason why the success of the Indian ecom is touching height at such early phase.
Another main reason regarding the benefit that the company access on daily basis and the revenue that is really high is that the area of competition is unique . Its not like the other ecom companies that generally works with the reasonable and affordable products. Instead the Indian ecom work with the high end products and luxury which automatically shifts the company into a higher level of competition. This is a general rule that wherever the number of competitors is less the amount of revenue in terms of money , success and popularity his more than any other area.
