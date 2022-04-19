Seesaw protocol (SSW): Can the new crypto messiah soar better than Shiba Inu or the DOGE?

Introduction
As with every good cryptocurrency project, there’s always some hype within the crypto community on how best these projects will perform, given the in-depth analysis of the project’s technicalities, backing, sources, roadmap, and price action research. Seesaw Protocol has found itself on the lips of crypto proponents and critics alike. It makes rounds in tweets about cryptocurrencies with many claims, labelling it the new Shiba Inu.
Like the messiah, all Seesaw can do is ascend in shades of green, help keep your pockets heavy, and put your portfolio in euphoria. With the sudden surge of crypto tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), which made millions for people all over, the crypto community has since begun the hunt for the next best thing to jump on. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) keeps rearing its head as a project laden with potential in a vast sea of competitive tokens.
The Rise of the Meme Coin
It turns out, with the dawn of the new decade, meme coins have become increasingly popular for several reasons, and asides from the pleasure we get from scrolling through endlessly on our devices, sliding through memes for our daily dose of dopamine and laughter, memes took a leap in a much different and unexpected direction. Well, who knew? Memes make you cold hard cash! Let’s peek into two of the most popular/sought-after meme coins.
It’s raining dog coins with DOGE
Memes have become so popular that they've spread into the currency world. Dogecoin (DOGE) is a well-known example of this — a token based on a famous meme from 2013. It was designed by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmeras as a parody of Bitcoin (BTC) to introduce the general public to the cryptocurrency sector. An excellent method to convince people that Bitcoin doesn't have to be all that serious, considering the history of ambiguity and distrust around it.
The numbers, on the other hand, are not a joke. It has risen in value by more than 14,000 % since 2021. Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and, most importantly, Elon Musk, who went under the handle "The Dogemaster" on Twitter, all promoted the trend.
It’s a dog’s world with Shiba Inu
There was still plenty of time to capitalise on the meme currency excitement for Shiba Inu (SHIB) when it was introduced in 2020, as subsequently, SHIB's price rose dramatically almost simultaneously at the time Dogecoin saw massive green pumping success. However, the most significant jump occurred in October of that year.
As the second most popular meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now ranked 14th among all cryptocurrencies. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, SHIB was the most successful in 2021 in terms of price growth. To put this in perspective, the year began at $0.000000000119 and ended at $0.00008845.
Upwards of more than 70,000,000 times more significant than when it began in 2021, SHIB has reached its all-time peak. This is the most conclusive proof that meme currencies can create billionaires out of thin air.
Meme coins: The fallen morning star
It’s highly speculated that the era of the meme coins is gradually coming to a close, and the likes of DOGE and SHIB have not ceased to prove this point, all the more fitting with the constant decline in market value long days and underwhelming price predictions.
The meme coins have reached their peak, and there’s only one way from the summit. A massive downward spiral has begun with the leading meme coins as of March 18th, 2022, registering a 75% downturn from their price valuation back in October, and the drop might be headed for the base of the mountain.
The ascension of the Seesaw Protocol (SSW)
Join SSW shareholders in the air as they shoot to the moon on jetpacks that have all the juice to land you safely on golden craters.
The presale of the SSW Token has gathered a lot of attention from all the noise it has been making. Since the genesis of its presale launch, it has accumulated a whopping 4100% increase, counting from the presale release in January. Please do the math; we are barely into the first quarter of the year, and we have seen an average of a 1000% increase for holders in a month and without leverage! Something you can’t possibly ignore.
Conclusion
Don’t let it slip off your hands; as with cryptocurrencies, if you want to make it big, you’ll have to get the timing right. Knowing when to get in and get out is key for a successful trader. Avoid missing out on lucrative opportunities by procrastinating for too long.
Even though there are a lot of cryptocurrencies out there, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has emerged as a leading player and not simply a short-lived trend. This is a scarce chance. Its successful pre-sale has shown more to expect from this project.
