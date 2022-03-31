Seesaw Protocol (SSW) ramps on as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) ascend

While the cryptocurrency market is in a great place at the moment with present and new coins making an impact in the industry, there will always be people attempting to scam others within the digital asset industry.
Despite these instances, there are coins like Seesaw Protocol (SSW), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Polygon (MATIC) that add real value to the market and attempt to improve the crypto market.
Crypto investing is a venture that requires a lot of research to be had to make the best decision on which project to invest in.
Seesaw Protocol (SSW) powers through presale
With 9 days remaining in phase 3 of Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) presale, the opportunity to invest in this exciting project is getting smaller each day.
Beginning the presale in January, with a value of $0.005, SSW has catapulted to a price of $0.17390, at this time of writing, with the price still estimated to rise between $0.20 and $0.25.
Self-described as a fully decentralised multi-chain DeFi platform, Seesaw Protocol prides itself on enabling users to transfer tokens across three major blockchain platforms, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC).
Alongside its cross-chain capacity, Seesaw has plans to delve into the metaverse and has earmarked digital learning as the key path as they look to venture into the virtual world.
Following the culmination of the presale next week, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) plans to launch on both PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Uniswap (UNI) as well as release the launch of the Seesaw Multi-Chain Bridge in what promises to be, a very lively period for the Seesaw team.
Polygon (MATIC) predictions for 2022?
Achieving growth of 340% in the past year was a remarkable effort from the Polygon team and 2022 could produce similar results.
As an established member of the “Ethereum killer” club alongside the likes of Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) aim to solve the issue of network congestion and high transaction fees, two complications that Ethereum (ETH) suffer with and a major reason as to their impending upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, which is set to come into play in 2023.
As a technology platform that enables the scaling of connection between blockchains, Polygon was originally launched to grow Ethereum-compatible projects.
Ranking as the 17th biggest cryptocurrency in the world with a market cap amassing almost $13 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Polygon’s native MATIC coin is up 21.8% in the past 14 days as it currently trades at $1.68.
Some analysts have predicted that MATIC could reach a maximum value of $4.57 by the end of 2022.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows signs of rebirth
Asking Shiba Inu (SHIB) to recreate the growth they generated in 2021 in 2022 is an impossible task, it's like catching lightning in a bottle… twice.
Growing 41792.2% in the past year is the stuff crypto dreams are made of and a decline from those great heights was to be expected.
Achieving an all-time high of $0.00008616 in October 2021 was the highlight of the Shiba journey and in 2022, the coin seems to have rebounded from the hit it took in January 2022.
With a market cap of over $15 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 15th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to data from CoinMarketCap, and 2022 could see yet another strong year from Shiba.
